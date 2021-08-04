U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

USW Local 6500 ratifies collective bargaining agreement

·1 min read

Employees return to work beginning August 9

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Vale is pleased to announce that a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6500 was ratified in voting Tuesday evening. This ends the labour disruption that began June 1, 2021.

USW Local 6500 members voted 85% in favour of the new five-year deal. The new agreement takes effect immediately.

"The past two months have been challenging for everyone," said Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer, North Atlantic Operations. "We are pleased that the company and the union were able to find common ground and a path forward. We look forward to welcoming everyone back.

"Our task now is to position our business to thrive today and for generations to come. We have many opportunities ahead of us, with the growing electric vehicle market. The nickel, copper and cobalt we produce are critical metals to achieving a low carbon future. What we produce, and how we produce it, matters and our collective success going forward will require collaboration to make this business successful for us all. I'm confident that together, we will find our way."

Vale employees return to work the week of August 9, with production ramping up in the weeks ahead.

SOURCE Vale Canada Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c5320.html

