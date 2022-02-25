U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,947.77
    +689.80 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

USW Reaches Tentative Agreement with Marathon to Set Four-Year Pattern for Oil Sector Bargaining

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union has reached tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract with Marathon that outlines a pattern for improving wages, benefits and working conditions throughout the industry during the course of its term.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)
The agreement will impact over 30,000 oil refinery, petrochemical plant, pipeline and terminal employees in more than 200 USW represented bargaining units.

"The industry came to the table with demands that would have undermined generations of collective bargaining progress," said USW International President Thomas M. Conway. "Thanks to the solidarity of the membership and the hard work of our committee, we have achieved a fair agreement."

The USW will review the details of the proposed pattern agreement with members before discussing them publicly.

"Our Policy Committee was determined to bring back a fair agreement that reflects our essential role in the industry, especially considering its recent, historic boom in profits," said USW National Oil Bargaining Program Chairman Mike Smith. "The proposed agreement provides both economic and non-economic improvements for USW Oilworkers that we are proud to recommend to members for ratification."

With the industry pattern settled, local unions will bargain individual contracts at each worksite that incorporate its terms.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

Contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-reaches-tentative-agreement-with-marathon-to-set-four-year-pattern-for-oil-sector-bargaining-301490909.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

