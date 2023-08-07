UT launches push to revitalize West Campus and improve safety

A skateboarder rides through West Campus near the University of Texas as police make a traffic stop Thursday. The university is launching a safety initiative in the area in collaboration with Block by Block.

In a push to revitalize the West Campus area and make it safer, the University of Texas is launching a program that involves sanitation and safety patrols.

The pilot program will be managed by Block by Block, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm that specializes in urban renewal and business district restoration.

Block by Block has worked on Austin projects for more than seven years, providing similar services to the Downtown Austin Alliance and the South Congress Improvement Association.

UT, along with in-kind donations from businesses, will fund the $1.8 million, one-year contract, officials said.

West Campus is bounded by Guadalupe Street to the east, Lamar Boulevard to the west, West 29th Street to the north and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the south. The neighborhood contains some of the densest housing concentrations in Austin, with more than 20,000 students estimated to live in the area.

In addition to students and a young adult population, UT faculty and staff members, other local residents and visitors also occupy West Campus, which is home to a mix of restaurants, retailers and service providers.

But campus safety groups have long expressed concerns about the area, which has historically experienced a higher rate of property crime than Austin as a whole, according to a city news release last year announcing an upgrade in West Campus lighting.

Pedestrians walk through West Campus, which has a mix of residences, restaurants, retail and service providers.

The Austin Police Department could not immediately provide records on crime rates in the area.

In recent years, various steps have been taken to improve safety, including adding better and more lighting and increasing police patrols. More emergency boxes and cameras were added in late 2021, and the UT Police Department opened a satellite office near the heart of the area.

UT's partnership with Block by Block, called the West Campus Ambassadors, will launch Monday and is intended to raise the level of safety and revitalization, officials said.

University President Jay Hartzell said UT has made it a priority "to try to find more ways to get our students to live close to campus, to want to be close to campus, to engage with our campus and feel like it's a home away from home. This is part of that effort.

Story continues

"As the city has grown and become a bigger city, we've got more density around campus," Hartzell said. "A lot of that density is great because now there are more people living close to campus within walking distance and are able to go back and forth and enjoy the campus, but it also has challenges from an infrastructure, safety and security standpoint."

It's vital, Hartzell said, that the West Campus area "connotes the right atmosphere, a neighborhood and a setting befitting a world-class research university."

A cyclist bikes down the Drag next to the UT campus Tuesday. Safety groups have long expressed concerns about the West Campus area, which has historically experienced a higher rate of property crime than Austin as a whole, according to the city.

UT's plan for how it will work

There will be two teams: safety ambassadors and cleaning ambassadors.

Safety ambassadors will be an on-site presence on foot and bicycle and by truck between 3:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. They will share safety resources, escort students to their destinations in the late evening, monitor the area for unwanted activity, discourage panhandling and work with law enforcement to address other problematic situations.

Cleaning ambassadors will provide daily cleaning services, including litter and trash collection, weed control, and graffiti and sticker removal, as well as pressure washing and cleaning of street fixtures such as benches and trash cans. In addition, Cleaning Ambassadors will provide services such as assisting visitors, reaching out to unhoused people and de-escalation.

Those who see an area in West Campus that needs to be cleaned may call or text the West Campus Ambassadors hotline at 512-429-3278. Those who text can send photos of the area.

What about training?

Ambassadors will "receive extensive, specialized onboarding and annual training in the following areas: safety, cleaning, and mental health awareness," UT said.

All ambassadors must pass a criminal background check and a drug test to be employed by Block by Block.

High-rise student housing is among the features of West Campus. University President Jay Hartzell said UT has made it a priority "to try to find more ways to get our students to live close to campus, to want to be close to campus, to engage with our campus and feel like it's a home away from home."

How can I arrange a safety escort?

Coordinating a safety ambassador escort can be done by calling the West Campus Ambassadors hotline at 512-429-3278. In the late evening hours, safety ambassadors will escort in pairs.

UT also sponsors the Sure Walk program, which offers walks or rides from an on-campus location to the West Campus neighborhood and walks or rides from any on-campus location to any other on-campus location. Sure Walk is available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week. To coordinate a Sure Walk, call 512-232-9255.

Does the West Campus Ambassadors pilot have community support?

According to UT, two dozen businesses and community groups in the area support the ambassadors program.

Among them is Katherine Key, owner of the boutique c.jane on the Drag, the popular and well-traveled stretch of Guadalupe Street along the western edge of the UT campus.

The business, which has been at 2346 Guadalupe St. since 2006, has remained in operation as other merchants have shut down.

"The Drag has changed a lot. We have a lot fewer retail stores, and without having stores to come in and out of, there's been some safety issues," Key said. "That's why we are very excited about this program, and many other business owners I've talked to are too. It's something we really have wanted for a long time."

Key is looking forward to seeing West Campus Ambassadors address both sanitation and safety concerns.

"We've had a lot of problems with graffiti. With not as many people out during the pandemic, so businesses have been tagged, and business owners are the ones responsible for cleaning that," she said. "Also, having physical cleaning and getting some of the trash picked up will be very positive."

In addition, Key hopes that providing hands-on assistance to unhoused people on the Drag will alleviate some of the issues merchants and pedestrians have faced in recent years.

"The ambassadors have gone through training for the homeless outreach and the de-escalation of some of the things that happen here," she said.

Despite the challenges, Key plans to keep c.jane on Guadalupe.

"I'm a fifth-generation graduate of UT, and I love the Drag. That's why I have a very vested interest in seeing it improved," Key said. "I think it's vital to the university. It would be wonderful if Guadalupe would mimic the beauty of UT. It's such an amazing university, and I would love the Drag to reflect how wonderful the university is."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UT's new West Campus effort is aimed at cleanup and safety