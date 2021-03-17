U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.75
    -15.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,839.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,999.50
    -152.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,301.90
    -14.80 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.27
    -0.53 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.80
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1901
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.61
    +0.58 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,637.25
    -1,129.12 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.22
    +8.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,765.95
    -37.66 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

Utah considers bill that would install anti-porn filters on new phones

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Utah will consider a bill requiring all devices sold in the state to automatically block pornography. The GOP-controlled Legislature recently passed the proposal and its fate now lies with Utah's Governor Spencer Cox (pictured), who can either veto or sign the bill into law by March 25th.  

Measure HB72 states that every tablet and smartphone sold in the state after January 1st, 2022 should come with a preinstalled content filter capable of "blocking material that is harmful to minors." Adults would be able to turn off the filter for specific content. However, the restriction can not go into effect until five other states have passed similar measures. 

The bill is part of an ongoing anti-pornography campaign by Utah's conservative lawmakers. In 2016, Utah passed a resolution declaring porn a public health crisis, with 15 additional states following its lead including Florida, Idaho Arizona and Montana. 

Supporters of the content filter claim that while most devices already come with parental controls, many people struggle with enabling them, reports the Associated Press. Critics say the bill is an attack on free speech and claim the broader movement against pornography ignores more pressing issues, such as the need for better sexual education. It also seems unlikely that device makers, such as Apple, who have previously clashed with law enforcement over civil liberties, will simply bow to Utah's demands.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung says it may skip the Galaxy Note this year

    During Samsung's annual shareholder's meeting, co-CEO Koh Dong-jin said that the company is grappling with a shortage of chips and that it "might be difficult" to release a Note model in the second half of 2021 as it had planned.

  • Russia threatens to ban Twitter in the next month

    Russian authorities are making demands that Twitter is reluctant to meet.

  • US intelligence report on the 2020 election dismisses claims of fraud, hacking

    The report found no foreign country tried to change the results of any ballots or votes.

  • Google antitrust lawsuit amended to target Chrome’s Privacy Sandbox

    Five more attorneys general have joined the suit, taking the total to 15.

  • Xbox tests a 'suspend my game' button to speed up downloads

    One click can make your Xbox Series X download games and updates much faster.

  • Uber will reclassify drivers in the UK as workers

    Starting on March 17th, Uber will classify all of its UK-based drivers as workers.

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • Fender's hybrid Acoustasonic guitar is more than an experiment

    The hybrid acoustic-electric guitar line from Fender grows to become more than an experiment.

  • Facebook sextortionist sentenced to 75 years in prison

    Better known by his online alias of "Brian Kil," Hernandez spent years harassing and terrorizing hundreds of girls, some as young as 12-years-old.

  • SpaceX posts a clearer look at the Starship SN10 test flight

    Elon Musk says SN11 is 'almost ready to fly' but first you can see everything that went right during the SN10 test flight.

  • Intel's 11th-gen desktop CPUs could win gamers back from AMD

    Intel has finally divulged more details about its 11th-gen Rocket Lake S desktop CPUs.

  • Dell's 40-inch ultrawide monitor is the best kind of excess

    Dell's UltraSharp 40 is one of the best ultrawide monitors we've seen yet, it's just too bad it's not great with games.

  • Dell refreshes its Alienware and XPS desktops with 11th-gen Intel CPUs

    Dell's XPS desktop and Alienware's Aurora R12 can now be equipped with Intel's 11th-gen CPUs.

  • Facebook unveils 'corporate human rights' policy

    Facebook has unveiled a new company-wide human rights policy to firm up its commitment to “respecting human rights in our business operations, product development, policies and programming.”

  • Corsair’s new 60-percent keyboard is a rare and overpriced misstep

    Corsair's new 60-percent mechanical gaming keyboard isn't really bad, but it also isn't particularly good either.

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThose comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada asks court to dismiss two of Huawei CFO Meng's arguments in extradition case

    Canada has called for two of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's main arguments in her fight against U.S. extradition to be dismissed, saying her claims are not backed with evidence and one issue has been ruled on, court documents released on Tuesday showed. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng, who has said she is innocent, has since been on house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.