Utah Cannabis Pharmacy WholesomeCo Now Accepts Debit Card Payments, Furthering the Value of Existing Statewide Delivery Service to Utah Patients

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WholesomeCo, a cannabis pharmacy in Utah, is proud to announce that they now accept debit card payments, furthering the value of the existing statewide delivery of medical cannabis via their extensive, state-of-the-art medical cannabis delivery program. Currently, WholesomeCo is the only cannabis operator offering statewide delivery, reaching 99% of the population in Utah.

As of right now, there are 14 operating pharmacies where one can purchase medical cannabis, all located along the I-15 corridor. This fact makes it a challenge for some patients to conveniently access medical cannabis, whether that be due to long drive times or a patient's physical limitations. However, WholesomeCo's delivery service reaches 99% of the state's population, ensuring that nearly all Utahns can get their medical marijuana delivered directly to their doorstep, no matter where they reside. You can find a list of current available delivery locations on their website.

What's more, through a partnership with payment provider Solvent, all WholesomeCo patients can now pay for their medical cannabis via their debit card. Prior to this partnership, patients' only options at a pharmacy were to pay with cash or with Hypur, a cannabis app-based payment solution. For delivery, cash is not a permitted payment option, but now with Solvent, delivery patients in particular will benefit from the option to pay with debit card upon receipt of the delivery. WholesomeCo is currently the only Utah cannabis operator to offer patients this convenient payment service, both for delivery and in-store purchasing. Patients can now not only opt in for medical cannabis delivery but also can pay for their cannabis with their debit card, removing one of the many barriers to ailment relief.

"Our goal is to make sure that everyone in Utah has convenient access to high-quality medical cannabis, because everyone deserves relief from pain or chronic illness. We hope that our services make it easy for patients to get the medicine they need, and that the community benefits as a result," said Chris Jeffery, CEO of WholesomeCo.

New data and ongoing research has proven and continues to prove medical cannabis health benefits, opening the door for states like Utah to embrace cannabis as an effective medicine. On the WholesomeCo website, you can also discover which conditions qualify you or someone you care for, plus access educational resources about cannabis and the Utah medical program.

WholesomeCo is one of only four vertically integrated medical cannabis operators in Utah, with its corporate headquarters located in West Bountiful, Utah. Various medical cannabis services are offered by the company, including statewide delivery to 99% of Utah's population, as well as retail, drive-thru, and online pick-up services through their pharmacy in West Bountiful. WholesomeCo is known for its technology-driven leadership and innovation in Utah's medical cannabis industry, a byproduct of its commitment to improving medical cannabis accessibility by putting patients' needs first.

