U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.00
    -25.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,946.00
    -212.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,635.25
    -42.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.90
    -12.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.65
    +3.58 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.46 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0074 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.83
    +0.33 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2572
    -0.0082 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3860
    +0.7660 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,701.40
    +1,188.42 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.21
    +63.72 (+10.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.45
    +24.39 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Utah Company Brings Home Four Awards from Prestigious Local Organization

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USNA

USANA wins four Best of State Award Medals

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in global nutrition, was honored last week at the Best of State Gala in Salt Lake City, Utah for its excellence in product quality and innovation. USANA brought home four awards for Celavive, Rev3, CellSentials, and its Nutritional product line.

USANA Celebrates Continued Success at the Best of State Awards
USANA Celebrates Continued Success at the Best of State Awards

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning products, please visit USANA.com.

"For over a decade, USANA has been a mainstay at the Best of State Awards—a great feat when you consider the competitive health and wellness landscape in Utah," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications & marketing officer. "USANA celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. From day one, we've prided ourselves in providing people around the world wanting to start their health improvement journey, with high-quality, science-based supplements. Looking forward, we are excited for the next 30 years where our world class research and innovation will take us."

USANA took home four Best of State medals in the following categories:

  • USANA's Celavive skincare system won its fifth consecutive Best of State award in the Personal Care Products category

  • Rev3 Energy won best beverage for its fourteenth consecutive year

  • USANA CellSentials took home best dietary supplement for its sixth win in a row

  • USANA's Nutritionals won in the Health/Nutrition Products category for the fifth time

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of more than 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah.

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 850 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-company-brings-home-four-awards-from-prestigious-local-organization-301557044.html

SOURCE USANA

Recommended Stories

  • After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever

    Billionaire activist Nelson Peltz will join the board of Unilever, the consumer goods giant said on Tuesday, heaping pressure on the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise as it reviews its strategy. Shares in the London-listed group jumped 7% as investors bet Peltz, whose hedge fund Trian has built up a 1.5% stake in Unilever, will use his new position as non-executive director to instigate the kind of turnaround he helped oversee at other consumer companies, including Procter & Gamble. It is Peltz's latest intervention in a major consumer goods company and he is likely to push Unilever for a bigger revamp of strategy after an unsuccessful 50-billion-pound ($63-billion) bid to buy GSK's consumer healthcare arm in January, Unilever's third attempt.

  • Unilever shares bounce as activist investor Nelson Peltz joins board

    Mr Peltz’s Trian has taken a 1.5% stake in the consumer goods giant.

  • FTSE 100: Unilever shares surge after adding activist Peltz to board

    The announcement sent the consumer goods giant to the top of the FTSE 100 after months of the stock underperforming compared to the index.

  • SoftBank Executives’ Pay Slashed After Historic Vision Fund Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s top executives saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its Vision Fund unit.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerThe comp

  • PharmaCielo Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

    PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • U.S. house price inflation to cool as buyers sidelined by higher rates: Reuters poll

    Burning U.S. house price inflation will cool to 10%, half its current rate this year, and slow further over the next two as already very expensive homes and climbing mortgage rates sideline more prospective homebuyers, a Reuters poll found. Supported by near-zero borrowing costs and a rush by existing homeowners to find more space, average U.S. house prices have soared by over one-third since the pandemic started. The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a cumulative 75 basis points since March, with more expected this year and next, pushing up the key 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5% in April and to its highest in more than a decade.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery. The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide. Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

  • New York Stock Exchange vice chairman says the IPO market may revive after Labor Day

    The initial public offering market was bound to cool off after two sensational years. But it's now in the doldrums after a period when tech stocks fell into a bear market.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial

  • Hawaiian Airlines parent boosts revenue outlook, cuts CASM estimate

    Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings Inc. now expects second-quarter revenue to be down 4.5% to 7.5% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, an improvement from previous guidance of down 8% to 12%. The air carrier also updated its capacity guidance to be down 11.5% to 13.5% vs. 2019 from down 11.5% to 14.5%. The company also raised its fuel price per gallon estimate to $3.76 from $3.59, and updated its estimate for costs per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel, to up 15.5% to 17.

  • Russia's Seaborne Crude Flows Rise While EU Tussles Over Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, while the European Union searches for a sanctions deal. But Europe’s avoidance of the country’s supplies is forcing barrels on longer routes to willing buyers in Asia, with India the biggest market for crude from western Russia. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation Bite

  • Asos Share Volatility Likely to Calm After FTSE 250 Index Entry

    (Bloomberg) -- Asos Plc is set to be elevated to the UK FTSE 250 Index for the first time when changes to the midcap gauge are announced this week, potentially bringing some stability to the online fast-fashion retailer’s often volatile shares.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflatio

  • Countryside shares jump after bidder discloses it's made two approaches

    Countryside Partnerships shares rose 25% to 298 pence, the best performing FTSE All Share component, after San Francisco-based Inclusive Capital Partners disclosed its made its second approach to buy the company. In-Cap said it's weighing a possible offer of 295 pence per share. In-Cap, which already owns 9.2% of Countryside, said the U.K. property developer has not engaged or provided access to due-diligence materials. In-Cap said its possible offer would be provide a "highly attractive premium

  • Unilever Stock Rises Sharply as Nelson Peltz Is Added to Board

    Unilever confirms Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management holds a roughly 1.5% stake in the consumer-products company.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Memorial Day Produces a Quiet Futures Market

    The futures markets were somewhat quiet during limited trading on Memorial Day, as one would anticipate. However, from a technical analysis standpoint, there are some things going on in the S&P 500 market.

  • The Bitcoin-Stock Market Decoupling Isn’t Happening Yet, but It Totally Will

    When will the Decoupling of bitcoin and the stock market happen? Maybe soon (but probably not).

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Extends Losing Streak, New LUNAs Crash Like Old LUNAs, Stepn's China Dilemma

    Bitcoin was headed for a ninth-straight weekly loss, a record in the largest cryptocurrency's trading history dating back to the early 2010s. Terra delivered its new LUNA "revival" tokens, and the price promptly crashed.

  • Wild Five Months Leaves Wall Street Split on When Selloff Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks rallying as May draws to a close, investors are wondering if the worst of this year’s collapse is over.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearNo doubt, it’s been awful start to 2022 by a

  • Gold Fields to buy Yamana Gold in $6.7 billion stock deal

    Under the deal, which has the support of the Yamana Gold board, accepting Yamana Gold shareholders will get 0.6 of a Gold Fields share for each share held, the company said.