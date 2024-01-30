Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results

Revenue : Decreased by 4% for the full year and 9% for Q4 compared to the previous year.

Gross Profit : Dropped by 7% annually and 15% for Q4, with gross profit margins falling below the targeted 60% level.

Operating Income : Operating income decreased by 15% for the year and 22% for Q4, impacted by higher overhead costs and litigation expenses.

Net Income : Increased by 1% for the year, despite the overall decline in other financial metrics.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : EPS saw a 1% increase for the year, benefiting from interest income on cash balances and a lower income tax rate provision.

Balance Sheet : Strong with an increase in cash and investments, and a 9% increase in inventories to hedge against supply chain disruptions.

Dividends: UTMD paid higher dividends in 2023, with a total of $4,282 ($1.18/share) compared to $3,162 ($0.87/share) in 2022.

On January 30, 2024, Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its audited financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for developing, manufacturing, and distributing medical devices for hospital use, faced a challenging year with a 4% decrease in revenues and a 7% drop in gross profit compared to 2022. However, UTMD managed to report a slight 1% increase in both net income and earnings per share (EPS).

Financial Performance Overview

UTMD's financial results for 2023 were in line with management's projections at the beginning of the year, despite facing headwinds. Total consolidated worldwide sales were $2 million lower due to a $3 million decrease in sales to the company's largest biopharma OEM customer. The company also contended with higher overhead costs due to employee cost-of-living adjustments and increased raw material costs, which contributed to the inability to maintain consistent gross profit margins with the previous year.

Operating income margins were further impacted by unusual litigation expenses related to Filshie clip product liability lawsuits in the U.S. However, interest income on UTMD's cash balances helped bolster earnings before tax (EBT) and net income (NI) margins, leading to the year-over-year increase in net income and EPS.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

UTMD's balance sheet remained robust, with cash and investments totaling $92.9 million at the end of 2023, up from $75.1 million the previous year. The company used its cash reserves to increase inventories by $0.8 million, a strategic move to mitigate ongoing supply chain disruptions. Stockholders' equity also increased by $14.1 million despite the payment of stockholder dividends.

Foreign currency exchange rates had a minimal impact on the financial results, with the company reporting that sales invoiced in foreign currencies were 15% higher in 2023 compared to 2022. This accounted for 30% of total consolidated sales, up from 25% in the previous year.

Despite the overall decline in sales and gross profit, UTMD's management remains confident in the company's financial performance, citing the strength of the balance sheet and the company's ability to generate positive net income and EPS growth in a challenging environment.

Looking Ahead

UTMD expects further dilution of its gross profit margin in 2024 as biopharma OEM sales are projected to decline significantly without a comparable decline in fixed manufacturing overheads. The company continues to focus on its core competencies in manufacturing and distributing medical devices, with a particular interest in healthcare for women and their babies.

For more detailed information on Utah Medical Products Inc's financial performance, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. is recognized by clinicians in over one hundred countries for its high-quality medical devices that contribute to optimal long-term outcomes for patients. For further details about the company and its products, please visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Utah Medical Products Inc for further details.

