U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.47
    -0.72 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.41
    -93.93 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,173.53
    +51.85 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,303.94
    +14.17 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    -0.92 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6730
    +0.0370 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8500
    -0.4790 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,343.24
    -1,621.09 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,524.03
    -10.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.71
    -24.39 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Utah Teen Mental Health Treatment Center Offers Families Proven Alternative

·3 min read

OAKLEY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teen mental health statistics are unsettling: half of parents say they have noticed a new or worsening mental health condition in their teen since the start of the pandemic, with 1 in 3 teen girls and 1 in 5 teen boys experiencing new or worsening anxiety since March 2020; over a third of teens self-report that their mental health has worsened throughout the pandemic; and nearly 1 in 5 students report having seriously considered suicide. Sadly, as a result, numerous states are dealing with overflowing pediatric emergency departments, long wait times for treatment or, most disturbingly, having to turn kids away from resources.

(PRNewsfoto/Newport Healthcare)
(PRNewsfoto/Newport Healthcare)

But there is hope to address this crisis.

Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has opened a new, sprawling location in the Mountain West to help meet this nation's escalating teen mental health needs. Newport's Joint Commission accredited, trusted treatment model has served thousands of families over the past 12 years and stands apart from other programs for several reasons including:

  • A clinical model that addresses underlying trauma, issues, and emotions instead of solely focusing on the teen's symptoms and prescribing a temporary "band-aid" approach.

  • Importantly, family involvement is mandatory not optional, and the family is engaged throughout treatment. The focus is on the family as the solution, and clinicians seek to heal both teen and parent early childhood attachment ruptures.

  • Clinicians who are trained and supervised in multiple evidence-based modalities including Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT), EMDR, DBT, CBT, and ACT. Additionally, each teen has a dedicated treatment team comprised of skilled individual and family therapists and counselors.

  • A philosophy based on authentic connections. Clinicians build secure attachments for teens to be vulnerable to explore their personal interests, discover passions, and gain meaning, purpose, and insight to replace high-risk behaviors versus just teaching the teens coping skills to manage their triggers.

  • A foundation of unconditional love throughout the healing process. Newport's compassionate team helps teens learn to see themselves as beautiful, bright, and powerful people who can take control of their own lives and actions.

  • A full incorporation of academics into the treatment process with 3-4 hours of schooling every day, Monday through Friday. Newport offers students an accredited education model or coordinates with the teen's local school district, placing learning at the forefront and not just as an afterthought.

  • A distinct emphasis on integrated wellness, promoting health from the inside out with proper nutrition, mindfulness exercises, and the practice of yoga. These elements encourage gratitude, reflection, and awareness, and are tools teens can use throughout their lives.

  • An active, engaged alumni community that illustrates the long-term positive impact Newport has on young lives.

  • Perhaps most importantly, third-party verified successful outcomes via collaboration with Drexel University, an academically comprehensive and globally engaged urban research university. Newport's mental health treatment programs distinctly promote long-term, sustainable healing for teens and families.

Newport's newest location is in Oakley, Utah and serves families throughout the country. Insurance often covers a majority of the treatment costs at Newport, making it affordable and accessible for all; more information can be found here.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-teen-mental-health-treatment-center-offers-families-proven-alternative-301405835.html

SOURCE Newport Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy With $50 Right Now

    Do you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, or your brokerage account? It might not be enough to fill up an empty gas tank but you'd be surprised what a patient investor can do with such a tiny sum. Here's why they could deliver eye-popping gains for patient investors.

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • Union hits GE with unfair labor claims over vaccine policy

    A union official told the Business Journal that GE has not left it enough time to bargain over issues such as what will happen to workers who do not get vaccinated.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation for QIXLEEF™ from the European Medicines Agency

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) issued a positive opinion on the Company's application for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for its investigational medicine QIXLEEF™ as a potential treatment for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a chronic neuropathic pain condition.

  • Truist Bullish On This Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company With 374% Upside

    Truist analyst Joon Lee has initiated coverage of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) with a Buy rating and price target of $14, suggesting a massive 374% upside. The development of drugs targeting the brain's nitric oxide (NO) system is "ripe for therapeutic intervention," the analyst tells investors. Lee contends that Cyclerion's lead drug, CY6463, can successfully enhance the NO signaling in the brain. Lee adds that CY6463 is currently in three signal finding clinical studies - MELAS, A

  • Lineage, Pioneering a New Branch of Medicine — OpRegen Continues to Show Promising Results in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy

    Photo by Daniil Kuželev on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: LCTX) (TASE: LCTX) recently provided an update on its lead program OpRegen®, a cell replacement therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Lineage is pioneering a new branch of medicine, which is manufacturing differenti

  • Human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie in Florida

    Apparent human remains were found Wednesday near the vast nature preserve where officials have been searching for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death.

  • U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack offers support to striking Deere workers

    U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited striking union members outside a Deere & Co farm equipment plant in Iowa on Wednesday, telling workers he supports them and the country needs them. Deere employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) are joining thousands of other U.S. workers who have gone on strike in recent months, demanding higher pay and better working conditions. Deere officials have repeatedly said they want to resolve the strike and maintain their employees' status as the best paid in the industry.

  • People who got J&J’s COVID-19 shot can get a booster. Which one should they get?

    The 15 million people in the U.S. who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine now have the option to get a second shot of their choosing.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Numinus Advances Phase 1 Trial on Proprietary Psilocybin Product

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to have finalized the study design and protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial on a naturally derived Psilocybin extract, previously announced on April 26, 2021. This major milestone advances Numinus' investigation of its first proprietary psychedelic product, which was developed using a patent-pending technology submitted to the US Patent and Trade Office.

  • Machinists retain lawyer to push back against vaccine mandates

    The head of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in Wichita says the union has retained a lawyer and plans legal action to try and fight the Covid-19 vaccine mandates at Spirit AeroSystems Inc. and Textron Aviation. In a video update posted to the union’s website on Tuesday, Cornell Beard, District 70 president and directing business representative, urged union members to fill out information that would soon be coming out to them from the unnamed attorney. Beard also told members to document any correspondence with the company regarding the vaccine and notify the union if any exemption requests are denied.

  • 5 Key Things You Need To Know About The John Deere Strike

    Roughly 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union have been on strike against Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), the parent company of farm and construction equipment maker John Deere, since midnight on Oct. 14. The strike is the largest of the pandemic era and also the largest private-sector walkout since the UAW’s action against General Motors (NYSE: GM) in 2019. Here are five key considerations to help understand how the strike began and how it could possibly end. The Genesis Of The Conflict:

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t