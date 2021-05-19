U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,111.50
    -11.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,910.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,174.75
    -37.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,202.70
    -5.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.83
    -0.66 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.45
    +0.14 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.62 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4185
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9740
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,031.91
    -3,957.43 (-8.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.74
    -112.40 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,973.49
    -433.35 (-1.53%)
     

UTEC, one of Asia's largest deep-tech investment firms, launches new $275M fund

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC), a deep-tech investment firm, announced the first close of its fifth fund, which is expected to total 30 billion JPY (or about $275 million USD) by June 2021. UTEC currently has about $780 million in total assets under management, and says this makes it one of the largest venture capital funds focused on science and tech in Japan, and one of the largest deep-tech funds in Asia.

UTEC is an independent firm that works closely with universities. It is associated with The University of Tokyo (UTokyo), where it has a partnership with its Technology Licensing Office (TLO) to spin off and invest in companies that originated as research projects. It has also worked with researchers from Waseda University, Kyoto University, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, Cambridge University, the National University of Singapore and the Indian Institute of Technology, among other institutions.

A map showing UTEC&#39;s deep-tech investments around the world
A map showing UTEC's deep-tech investments around the world

UTEC's deep-tech investments around the world

Broadly speaking, UTEC focuses on three areas: healthcare and life sciences, information technology and physical sciences and engineering. More specifically, it is looking for tech that addresses some of the most important issues in Japan, including an aging population, labor shortage and the digitization of legacy industries.

“UTEC 5 will allow us to provide more funds from seed/early to pre-IPO/M&A stages in Japan and worldwide, on a wider scale and in a more consistent manner,” said managing partner and president Tomotaka Goji in a statement. “I believe this will further help our startups expand to address the global issues of humankind.”

What do we mean when we talk about deep tech?

The firm also partners with other funds, including Arch Venture Partners and Blume Ventures, to find investment opportunities around the world.

UTEC's portfolio already includes more than 80 Japanese startups and 30 startups from other places, including the United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. So far, 25 of its investments have exited. Thirteen went public and now have an aggregated market cap of about $15 billion, and 12 were through mergers and acquisitions.

Some of its exits include 908 Devices, a mass spectrometry company that went public on Nasdaq last year; Fyusion, a computer vision startup acquired by Cox Automotive; and Phyzios, which was acquired by Google in 2013.

About half of UTEC's portfolio are university spin-offs. For companies that originated in academic research, UTEC supports their commercialization by helping hire crucial talent, including executive positions, business development and go-to-market strategies. The firm’s first check size is about $500,000 to $5 million, and it also usually provides follow-on capital.

Commercializing deep tech startups: A practical guide for founders and investors

“We typically double-down on our investment in subsequent funding rounds of the company and can invest up to about $23 million per company over its lifecycle,” UTEC principal Kiran Mysore, who leads their global AI investments, told TechCrunch.

UTEC’s other investments include personal mobility robotics company BionicM, which started at UTokyo and spatial intelligence solution developer Locix, spun-off from UC Berkeley. The firm also helps startups collaborate with academic institutions. For example, Indian biotech Bugworks collaborates with the Tokyo Institute of Technology and Japanese industrial robotics startup Mujin now works with Carnegie Mellon.

Founded by Australia’s national science agency, Main Sequence launches $250M AUD deep tech fund

Recommended Stories

  • Droughts are getting longer and more intense (and humans are to blame)

    Researchers from the University of California, Irvine say that the increasing droughts are caused by greenhouse gases and aerosol pollution.

  • Biden plan would pick winners, losers in move to green jobs

    In Georgia, school bus-maker Blue Bird has visions of going from selling a few hundred electric buses annually to 15,000. Both companies are looking to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal to help transform the automotive sector as electric vehicles shift from a luxury niche to mainstream America. The plan reflects an effort by Biden to accelerate certain sectors of the economy with the belief they'll become the engines for growth in the decades to come.

  • Japan Q1 GDP shrinks 1.3%, hit by virus restrictions

    Japan's economy contracted 1.3 percent in the three months to March after the government reimposed virus restrictions in major cities as infections surged, data showed Tuesday.

  • U.S. behind Russia, China in sending vaccines to nations in need

    Many nations are turning to other world powers to secure doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Screenwriter Defends Cheetos Movie: ‘Enough of the Story Is True’

    The screenwriter of an upcoming film about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos defended the project on Tuesday, after a Los Angeles Times report challenged the central character’s claim to have invented the snack product. Lewis Colick argued that Richard Montañez, the hero of “Flamin’ Hot,” still has an inspiring story to tell of rising through the corporate […]

  • Steve Martin, Albert Brooks Pay Tribute To Charles Grodin; Marc Maron Praises “Cranky Comedic Genius”

    Refresh For Updates Costars and fans alike remembered Charles Grodin today as one of film’s funniest actors and TV’s most compelling personalities. “So sad to hear,” tweeted Steve Martin, who appeared alongside Grodin in the 1984 comedy The Lonely Guy. “One of the funniest people I ever met…” “A brilliant comedy actor,” tweeted Albert Brooks. […]

  • Woman charged after Ky. cops find feces, drugs, loaded gun in a 4-year-old’s bedroom

    A Kentucky woman served with an arrest warrant over the weekend for alleged drug trafficking was subsequently charged with criminal abuse after investigators discovered a 4-year-old child living in “gruesome” conditions, according to police.

  • Jamie Chung Calls Herself a 'Helicopter Dog Mom' as She Advocates for Pet Cancer Awareness

    The actress, who is a dog mom to a miniature Schnauzer/Shih Tzu mix named Ewok, spoke to PEOPLE about teaming with Petco on a new campaign that spreads awareness about pet cancer detection

  • No, COVID Vaccine Shedding Is Not A Thing

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Visitors to Central Park wear masks in the spring sun on April 06, 2021 in New York City. After undergoing various shutdown orders for the past 12 months the city is currently in phase 4 of its reopening plan, allowing for the reopening of low-risk outdoor activities, movie and television productions, indoor dining as well as the opening of movie theaters, all with capacity restrictions. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) We’re over a year into the pandemic, so obviously, a new anti-vaccine myth just dropped. In a surreal, full-circle moment, the same people who once mocked mask-wearers are now going out of their way to avoid vaccinated individuals, out of fear that they could “shed” the vaccine or the COVID-19 virus. The main theory circulating around anti-vax corners of Facebook and Instagram is that “vaccine shedding” could impact fertility and pregnancy. There are several reasons this is completely false, so let’s jump in. According to anti-vax conspiracy theorists, vaccinated people can shed the COVID-19 virus (specifically, one of its proteins) simply by breathing. But all of the COVID vaccines are mRNA-based vaccines, meaning that they work by instructing your immune cells to create proteins that help your body recognize the virus and create an immune response. In other words, when you’re jabbed, you aren’t infected with the live virus the way you are when you receive, say, the flu shot. Experts also say it’s extremely unlikely you’ll shed the virus after receiving a vaccine like the flu shot, but with the COVID vaccine, it’s scientifically impossible. Even if the mRNA found in the vaccine were somehow dangerous, it wouldn’t be able to stay in someone’s body for longer than 24 hours, an Infectious Disease Society of America spokesperson told Health. mRNA molecules are very fragile and prone to rapid degradation, which also explains why the COVID vaccines have such specific storage requirements. Furthermore, claims that the vaccine impacts fertility are completely unfounded. “There is zero science to this claim,” infectious disease epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS previously told Refinery29. “This is a myth that is so damaging. It’s made up to incite fear, and is ripped straight from the anti-vax playbook from the HPV vaccine. It’s an unoriginal and unscientific claim.” Dr. Christopher Zahn, vice president for Practice Activities at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told Reuters that the vaccine shedding myth is “a conspiracy that has been created to weaken trust in a series of vaccines that have been demonstrated in clinical trials to be safe and effective.” In April, a private school co-founder in Miami, FL announced that vaccinated teachers would not be allowed to return to her school. The Canadian city of Kelowna, British Columbia is currently looking to take action against a business owner who has banned vaccinated people from entering his store. Some establishments have hung up signs, requesting that anyone who’s been jabbed refrain from entering. “Please do not be mad at us. Be mad at the manufactures,” reads one, which circulated around Twitter. “We have a pregnant staff member, and this is for her protection and ours.” But vaccines have proven to be safe for pregnant people. Ironically, Malaty Rivera told Refinery29 that contracting COVID-19 is what could really pose a serious health risk to someone carrying a baby. Also ironically, the authorized vaccines have proven overwhelmingly effective at preventing the virus that does shed easily: COVID-19. So, if someone is concerned about a nonexistent live virus that lives in the vaccine, what they should really try to protect themselves against is the virus itself. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Vaccinated? Time To Lick EverythingWhat Vaccinated Parents Can Do With Their KidsFully Vaccinated? You Can Ditch The Masks

  • Apparently, Bill Gates Has A History Of Being Very Inappropriate With Women At Work

    Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates attend the Goalkeepers event at the Lincoln Center on September 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images) On Sunday, The New York Times published a report detailing billionaire Bill Gates’s “questionable behavior” in and outside the workplace, providing some possible insight into his sudden divorce from Melinda French Gates. From Gates’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a confirmed extramarital affair, it appears that Melinda may have had multiple reasons to end the couple’s 27-year marriage. Despite this, both tweeted statements saying that parting ways was a mutual decision. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” read a joint statement on May 3. But these new details of the billionaire’s relationship with women — specifically women he employed — tell a different story. According to The Times, Melinda most recently grew upset with Gates’ relationship with Epstein — a friendship that began in 2011. Both Epstein and Gates spent time together on multiple occasions, including taking flights on Epstein’s private jet and attending parties, dinners, and meetings at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, often in the company of “young and attractive women.” When the two men’s friendship became public in 2019, Melinda is said to have grown “unhappy” and, at that time, hired divorce lawyers to start the process of dividing the marital assets. But the problems within the couple’s marriage, allegedly as a result of Gates’ behavior, existed long before 2019. In 2000, Gates entered into an extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee. And on more than one occasion, Gates is said to have pursued inappropriate relationships with other employees and subordinates. One such alleged incident occurred in 2006 when Gates attended a presentation by a woman Microsoft employee. Immediately following the presentation, Gates reportedly “emailed the woman to ask her out to dinner,” according to The Times. “If it makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened,” Gates is said to have included in the same email. In a separate trip, which is said to have occurred a few years later, Gates stood behind another woman employee during a cocktail party and said, “I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?” At least six current or former employees claim Gates made their work environment “uncomfortable.” In 2019, Microsoft’s board of directors opened an investigation into Gates’ 2000 affair, and a year later Gates stepped down from the board. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Gates, told The Times, which was included in the same report. “Gates’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.” The report also alleges that Melinda took issue with how Gates handled a 2018 sexual harassment allegation against his money manager, Michael Larson, of over 30 years. Larson was accused of sexually harassing a manager of a bike shop that Gates’ venture capital firm, Rally Capital, had a vested interest in. After the alleged victim’s attempts to handle the matter personally proved unsuccessful, she sent a letter to the Gateses, under the oversight of a lawyer, asking for help. Gates then supposedly moved to settle the matter “confidentially,” and the woman signed a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for an undisclosed payment. Larson continued, and remains, at his job. Melinda reportedly “wasn’t satisfied” with Gates’ decision. So far, a spokesperson for Bill Gates has denied any relationship beyond philanthropy with Epstein and also denied his alleged behavior as the cause of couple’s divorce. “It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances, and the timeline of Bill Gates’s divorce,” Arnold told The Times. “The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates’s divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it’s unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as ‘sources.'” Meanwhile, Melinda has refrained from speaking publicly about the circumstances of her divorce since tweeting their joint statement. In court documents filed in Seattle, Melinda’s reason for divorce was that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Melinda Gates Gave Trump A D- For COVID-19How Bill & Melinda Gates Work Well At WorkMelinda Gates On Closing The Gender Wage Gap

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Singapore Broker Up 552% In a Year Eyes China for More Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- iFast Corp., an online brokerage that’s been Singapore’s best-performing stock over the past year, is betting on China and a retail-trading frenzy to help it grow assets by more than fivefold by 2028.Although the firm’s Chinese operations are loss-making, Chief Executive Officer Lim Chung Chun said the nation is poised to become the wealth-management platform’s fastest-growing market and is key to the group’s goal of reaching S$100 billion ($75 billion) of assets under administration by 2028. Investors have bought into that vision, with iFast shares soaring more than 550% in the past 12 months -- beating all members of the FTSE ST All-Share Index.“The potential of the China market is immense, and the kind of losses we are generating today are a very manageable amount considering the size of the market,” Lim said in an interview. iFast’s shares rose 5.5% on Tuesday.Singapore-based iFast has benefited from a surge in retail trading by stuck-at-home investors trying their hands at equities, which helped the firm more than double net income last year. But to achieve the S$100-billion goal, first stated in 2018, assets will need to expand at a compounded annual rate of 27% through 2028, Lim said. That compares with an annualized rate of 34% the past two years.“The group continues to be in investment mode which it expects will help reap benefits at a later stage,” Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies Financial Group LLC, wrote in a note last month, referring to iFast’s China business.iFast has good “growth momentum” in China, Lim said, though it reported S$4.9 million in losses in that market last year. The CEO said there is “no timeline for breaking even.”iFast, which counts Singapore as its biggest market, initiated private-fund management in China this past February. The broker relies on other businesses including financial advisers and internet firms to sell its funds in the large Chinese market, Lim said, adding that about 80 such companies are being used to make those connections.The broker remains focused on expansion. In addition to being registered as a private-fund manager in China, iFast also won a contract for Hong Kong’s pension fund platform and started stockbroking activities in Malaysia over the past year. It’s also applying as part of a consortium for a digital-banking license in Malaysia -- though the firm lost out on getting one in Singapore last year.Even after the market-leading rally the past year, iFast shares are poised for further gains, according to analysts who cover the stock. All five of them have a buy rating and their consensus price target implies a gain of about 23% more over the next 12 months, compared with an estimated 13% rise in the broader FTSE gauge, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates prices throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Firm GDS Is Said to Weigh Buying GLP’s Data Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- GDS Holdings Ltd. is considering acquiring GLP Pte’s data centers business as the Chinese cloud computing company seeks to expand its digital infrastructure capacity in the world’s second-largest economy, according to people familiar with the matter.GDS, a developer and operator of high-performance data centers across China, is holding preliminary talks with Singapore investment manager GLP over a potential transaction that could value the assets at $8 billion to $10 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. As part of the deal GLP would become a shareholder in Shanghai-based GDS, the people said.Considerations are at an early stage and the companies could decide against pursuing a transaction, the people said. Details including valuation and structure of a deal could change, they said. Representatives for GDS and GLP didn’t respond to phone calls, emails and text messages requesting comment.GDS’s American depositary shares jumped as much as 5.4% Tuesday. They were up 4.2% at 12:41 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of $14.8 billion and putting it on track to close at the highest level in more than two weeks.Booming Interest The prospective deal comes as digital infrastructure swells in importance to the global economy, with data centers supporting everything from the video streams that enable remote working to the online gaming and social media that fill our leisure time.Read More: Global Switch’s Chinese Owners Said to Mull $11 Billion SaleGDS, China’s largest independent data center operator by market value, raised $1.9 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Chief Executive Officer William Huang said in a November Bloomberg Television interview that the company plans to use the proceeds primarily to invest in data centers in China, Hong Kong and possibly Southeast Asia. GDS might also look at M&A opportunities in China and beyond, Huang said.GLP has substantial data center holdings of its own in China. The company has been developing GLP Huailai Internet Data Centre in Hebei province, northern China, with a total investment of about 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to its website. The facility will offer more than 15,000 cabinets, which can hold about 200,000 servers, once the project is finished.Founded in 2009, the firm is a global investment manager in logistics, real estate, infrastructure and technology, the website shows. It operates in markets including China, the U.S., Brazil, Europe, India, Japan and Vietnam and counts more than $100 billion in assets under management.A sale of the data center assets would follow other blockbuster deals by GLP. In 2019, it sold its U.S. urban logistics properties to Blackstone Group Inc. in an $18.7 billion transaction.(Updates with New York trading in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Huarong Wires Funds for $300 Million Bond Due Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. has transferred funds to repay a $300 million bond maturing Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.The state-owned distressed debt manager wired funds for the 3.3% bond due May 20 to the trustee account last week, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.A Huarong spokesperson declined to comment on the bond payment but said the company and its affiliates have paid its maturing bonds in full. Huarong’s liquidity is “fine” and the company has made arrangements to repay future bonds, the spokesperson said, reiterating comments from last week.Huarong has secured funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The company’s bonds dropped on Tuesday after the New York Times reported that China is planning an overhaul of Huarong that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign bondholders.Huarong said last week that it has seen no change in support from China’s government. The company repaid its S$600 million bond due April 27 with funds provided by the Singapore branch of state-owned lender Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.Huarong has become a closely watched proxy for China’s willingness to backstop government-owned borrowers amid a record wave of corporate defaults. Investors have grown concerned about the company’s financial health -- and its level of support from Beijing -- after an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me 24/7 due to her boyfriend’s meth habit. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.