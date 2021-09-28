U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,776.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.75
    -76.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.20
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.66
    +1.21 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.00
    -9.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3400
    +0.3620 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,364.75
    -1,667.80 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.64
    -51.88 (-4.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Utenos Trikotažas To Manufacture €3 Million Worth Of Knitwear For Lithuania’s Armed Forces

Utenos Trikotazas
·2 min read

Utenos Trikotažas, part of the SBA group, and the Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defence have signed a contract with a maximum order value of more than €3 million for the manufacture of garments for Lithuanian soldiers. Over the next 3 years the company will manufacture a total of at least 330,000 pieces of knitwear.

“The fact that the Lithuanian armed forces chose Utenos Trikotažas as its clothing manufacturing partner is proof of our product durability, quality and valuable know-how. A team dedicated to this project started work right after signing the contract. We are proud to be able to supply our troops with high quality and modern knitwear garments to help them feel comfortable while on duty,” said CEO at Utenos Trikotažas, Petras Jašinskas.
Military clothing is subject to extremely high requirements and complex technical specifications covering all manufacturing processes. For example, yarns that will be used by Utenos Trikotažas to manufacture the fabrics needed to make the garments must comply with the environmental criteria laid down in the contract. The knitted fabrics used in the manufacturing process must be soft and stretchy as well as have hygienic, antistatic and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the materials must be enriched with special antimicrobial properties to help maintain the feeling of cleanliness and freshness for longer.
“We are delighted that a Lithuanian company, Utenos Trikotažas, which is renowned in Europe for its high-quality products, won the public tender announced by the Defence Materiel Agency, and our soldiers will be provided with excellent Lithuanian knitwear garments. It is important to stress that the Defence Materiel Agency cooperates on an ongoing basis with Lithuanian manufacturers when implementing various contracts; this means that around 70% of the defence budget remains in Lithuania through acquisitions made by the armed forces, including purchased goods and services and taxes paid,” said Vice-minister of National Defence Vilius Semeška.
In addition to the design and functional properties detailed in the contract, the products must meet strict requirements of quality, durability and hygiene. All this must be confirmed by special tests to be carried out at various stages of manufacturing.
“We are responsible for all the manufacturing processes: from choosing the yarns, manufacturing, dyeing, cutting and sewing fabrics to the finished products and their labelling, packaging and delivery to the soldiers. The Utenos Trikotažas textile manufacturing factory is one of only a few in Europe where all the manufacturing processes are carried out at a single location, so we can ensure maximum quality control at every stage,” added Jašinskas.

More information:
Živilė Jonaitytė
CFO, Utenos Trikotažas AB
Mobile: +370 686 51938
Email: zivile.jonaityte@ut.lt


Recommended Stories

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)?

    With its stock down 10.0% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Admiral Group (LON:ADM). However, stock prices...

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Guangdong Curtailing 11% of Peak Power Demand: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAt least 20 Chinese provinces and region

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Activision Blizzard, U.S. employment watchdog reach agreement in sexual harassment and discrimination case

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Monday they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace. Under the agreement, Activision committed to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, the owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises said in a statement. The EEOC, which been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of California.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. HOW LONG HAS THERE BEEN A POWER SUPPLY PROBLEM IN CHINA? Restrictions on power use in homes have only just taken effect.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe disruption comes as producers and sh

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal

    As a severe power crunch roils China's northeastern industrial heartland, senior officials face mounting pressure from alarmed citizens to ramp up coal imports thick and fast in order to keep lights on, factories open and even water supplies flowing. With electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply crippling large sections of industry, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings F

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou