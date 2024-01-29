UTEP-led coalition wins second big federal grant to grow aerospace, defense manufacturing
A University of Texas at El Paso-led coalition aimed at growing aerospace and defense manufacturing capabilities in the El Paso region has received a second large federal grant.
The U.S. National Science Foundation, or NSF, Monday announced the UTEP-led Paso del Norte Defense and Aerospace Innovation Engine coalition is one of 10 regional innovation teams to be awarded a grant of up to $15 million for the next two years with the potential to receive up to $160 million over 10 years.
The coalition, which originally was named the West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition, in late 2022 won a $40 million federal grant.
The latest grant will further support the coalition’s programs to help small and medium-sized manufacturers in this region compete in the aerospace and defense markets, according to a UTEP news release.
The 10 national teams awarded the grants “hold significant promise to elevate and transform entire geographic regions into world-leading hubs of innovation,” Sethuraman Panchanathan, National Science Foundation director, said in a statement.
Ahsan Choudhuri, the director of the UTEP Aerospace Center and a leader of the El Paso regional manufacturing innovation initiative, said in a statement that the NSF grant will help “unlock the potential of these (small) manufacturers ) by democratizing access to innovation.”
