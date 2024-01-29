UTEP-led coalition wins second big federal grant to grow aerospace, defense manufacturing

A University of Texas at El Paso-led coalition aimed at growing aerospace and defense manufacturing capabilities in the El Paso region has received a second large federal grant.

The U.S. National Science Foundation, or NSF, Monday announced the UTEP-led Paso del Norte Defense and Aerospace Innovation Engine coalition is one of 10 regional innovation teams to be awarded a grant of up to $15 million for the next two years with the potential to receive up to $160 million over 10 years.

The coalition, which originally was named the West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition, in late 2022 won a $40 million federal grant.

The latest grant will further support the coalition’s programs to help small and medium-sized manufacturers in this region compete in the aerospace and defense markets, according to a UTEP news release.

UTEP's W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation, part of the Paso del Norte Defense and Aerospace Innovation Engine that got a major grant from the National Science Foundation to help grow the aerospace and defense manufacturing sector in this region.

The 10 national teams awarded the grants “hold significant promise to elevate and transform entire geographic regions into world-leading hubs of innovation,” Sethuraman Panchanathan, National Science Foundation director, said in a statement.

Ahsan Choudhuri, the director of the UTEP Aerospace Center and a leader of the El Paso regional manufacturing innovation initiative, said in a statement that the NSF grant will help “unlock the potential of these (small) manufacturers ) by democratizing access to innovation.”

