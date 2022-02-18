U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.75
    +18.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,346.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,237.75
    +73.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.30
    +12.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.32
    -1.44 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.10
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.88
    +2.59 (+10.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1740
    +0.2450 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,827.02
    -2,363.65 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.37
    -57.80 (-5.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.77
    +4.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Utilimarc Publishes Survey Results Regarding Greenhouse Gas Reporting Trends in Fleet

·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimarc recently released the results of a survey on Greenhouse Gas Reporting. The survey was created to understand how leading North American fleets were tracking and reporting on their progress towards goals set on emissions reduction – of which the commercial fleet industry makes up, an estimated 35 percent of GHG emissions worldwide. This survey went out to over 13,000 participants and aimed to investigate the motive and urgency in reporting on GHGs and sustainability initiatives, as well as gauge how fleets were choosing to pursue their reporting strategies.

Utilimarc - The Leading Business Intelligence Solution for Fleets
Utilimarc - The Leading Business Intelligence Solution for Fleets

For organizations not reporting on GHGs, Utilimarc's survey gauged the likelihood of beginning to report in the future.

Some key metrics of the survey assessed the driving forces for organizations currently reporting emissions, along with the frequency of reports and which systems they are using to do so. For organizations not yet reporting on GHGs, Utilimarc's survey gauged the likelihood of beginning to report in the future.

"Reporting on emissions and greenhouse gasses will be a primary focus for fleets in the future, to ensure transparency for their communities, customers, investors and employees. Surveying leading enterprise fleets across North America allows us to understand what is sought after for sustainability and GHG reporting in future." – Mike Nowak, Utilimarc CIO

One of the key findings of the survey discovered that while 43 percent of participants are already reporting on gas emissions today, another 20 percent are planning to in the future, and roughly 35 percent have no imminent plans to begin. Additionally, for organizations already reporting, roughly 90 percent of respondents pointed to internal sustainability initiatives as the driving force. This shows a clear need for this type of reporting that is being fueled by the universal push to make organizations greener at every level.

In addition to the why and the how, Utilimarc's survey looked to investigate the outcome of fleets tracking and reporting their greenhouse gas emissions. Follow up questions surrounding GHG emissions from charging electric vehicles and concrete plans for reducing GHGs paint a fuller picture for how greenhouse gas reporting will play a part in fleets' sustainability strategies.

To read the full survey and all the results, view the report here.

About Utilimarc

Utilimarc is leading the industry in business intelligence solutions for enterprise and municipal fleets. We work closely with our customers to ensure their data is actionable and reliable to inform sustainable change within their organization. Twenty years of industry experience working with diverse data silos from the nation's largest utility fleets has driven us to develop our BI platform that connects and unifies fleet data sources into a single environment.

An important layer to Utilimarc's BI platform - and its success - is our people. Our team of data scientists and fleet analysts work closely with our customers building custom automated reports and dashboards specific to their needs. The results of unifying data sources empower our customers to have a true understanding of the daily performance and utilization of their fleet assets.

Utilimarc is headquartered in Minneapolis with remote teams around the world, currently working alongside North America's highest performing fleet organizations. For more information visit www.utilimarc.com.

Contact

Dennis Jaconi
Vice President, Marketing and Sales
Utilimarc
1 310-629-6536
djaconi@utilimarc.com

Copyright Utilimarc 2022. Image from 2021 GHG Survey.
Copyright Utilimarc 2022. Image from 2021 GHG Survey.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilimarc-publishes-survey-results-regarding-greenhouse-gas-reporting-trends-in-fleet-301485376.html

SOURCE UTILIMARC, INC.

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls as U.S., Russia Agree to Meet Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell after the U.S. said it agreed to meet Russia over Ukraine, alleviating some concerns about geopolitical risks to supply.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump Wallet

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • How Baby Boomers Can Stop Worrying About Retirement

    Many baby boomers worry they won't have enough to retire. Find out how to boost your nest egg now and help make your money last during retirement.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasts SEC over 'unrelenting investigation'

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details Tesla's CEO Elon Musk's latest spat with the SEC.

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • Food Prices Keep Going Up. Here’s What It Means for You.

    Food companies are raising prices on everything from snacks to mustard, while retailers pass more of these increases down to shoppers. How is inflation playing out in grocery store aisles? Grocery prices have been rising for months and will keep climbing, supermarket executives said—new price increases are coming every week and stores are studying how much of these jumps to absorb and how much to pass along to consumers.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Amazon Is Quietly Hiring for the Metaverse

    Tech giant Amazon is hiring for the metaverse without necessarily calling attention to it. Amazon's gaming engine Lumberyard, which has struggled to make inroads into the gaming developer space, is hiring its first metaverse person. The job titled "Senior Product Manager, Technical (AWS Game Tech)" was posted on LinkedIn four days ago and is also available on the company's jobs page.

  • Gas prices in U.S. have risen 39% over the last 12 months

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the rise in gas prices in the first year of the Biden administration, calls to suspend federal gas taxes by lawmakers, and how energy costs may increase due to sanctions on Russia and strategic releases from reserves.

  • Yosemite to require reservations during peak hours this summer

    Park officials say starting May 20, visitors will need a reservation if they enter the park between 6 am and 4 pm.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches a New All-Time High

    Bitcoin mining difficulty is up 4.75% since its last adjustment and this is the third time it reaches a new all-time high in a row.

  • Analyst Report: Palantir Technologies Inc.

    Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries. The Denver company had 125 customers as of its initial public offering and roughly splits its revenue between commercial and government customers.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Gold Fields Bet on Giant Mine Pays Off After Years of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said a turnaround at its giant mine in South Africa is starting to pay off after more than a decade of losses that’s weighed on the Johannesburg-based company.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Sink as Traders Seek Shelte

  • U.S. Refiners Seek Alternatives to Russian Oil Amid Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Some U.S. producers of gasoline that have relied on imports of Russian oil are looking for alternative supplies amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityAt least two major G

  • Burger King CEO on Whopper: We want to reclaim the flame

    Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil -- the parent company of Burger King -- weighs in on efforts to bring the Whopper back to its former glory.

  • Colorado coal production was up 14% in 2021 as natural gas prices rose

    King coal may have been dethroned by greening power utilities, but Colorado mines put out more of it last year.