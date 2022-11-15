U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,993.77
    +36.52 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,615.23
    +78.53 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,374.28
    +178.06 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.53
    +28.28 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.79
    +0.92 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.55 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8120
    -0.0530 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1873
    +0.0118 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1080
    -0.8920 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,798.95
    +499.79 (+3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.42
    -0.28 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

UTILITY, INC SHARES RECORD THIRD-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND GROWTH RESULTS

·4 min read

54% increase in year-over-year contract bookings, and international expansion

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility today announced record revenue for the third quarter of 2022 of more than $11.6 million, a 37% increase in year-over-year revenue. The recurring component of the revenue continues to exceed 95% at EBITDA margins of 15%. Utility has seen steady quarterly growth through the year, with other notable third-quarter financial highlights including:

Utility, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Utility, Inc.)
Utility, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Utility, Inc.)

  • 209% increase in contract bookings from Q2

  • 54% increase in year-over-year contract bookings

  • 45% increase in recurring revenue year-over-year

  • 58% increase in year-over-year total company future contracted revenue

The company's new contract bookings and renewals totaled more than $25.7 million, with the addition of several new agencies to the Utility client roster, including the police departments of Michigan City, IN, Cartersville, GA, Pawtucket, RI, Kerrville, TX and New Iberia, LA. The strong quarterly performance was also supported by notable renewals with the St. Louis County, MO Police Department, Walton County, FL Sheriff's Office, Arlington, TX Police Department, Baldwin County, AL Sheriff's Office, Port Arthur, TX Police Department and Colorado Springs, CO Police Department.

Additional Q3 insights include:

  • Utility's platform is actively managing more than 9.5 petabytes of media.

  • Utility's platform managed the addition of more than 4.7 million incidents through the quarter, more than a 9% increase from Q2 2022.

  • 99% of the incidents captured on the platform in the quarter were done so automatically, consistent with Client policy, without manual intervention.

  • Utility's ALPR technology detected more than 3.34 million license plates during the quarter.

  • Users played more than 875,000 videos, a 12% increase from Q2 2022.

  • Total users on the platform surpassed 58,500.

  • The platform was accessed more than 2.8 million times during the quarter.

The third quarter introduced international expansion of Utility's footprint into Canada in partnership with Field Forensics Canada (FFI). This milestone represents the first of many global expansion announcements as the company continues to grow. This focused investment brings ease and clarity to international organizations seeking policy-based, high speed data collection.

In addition, an expanded partnership with a global technology company now provides sourcing, fulfillment, and warranty support for the Eos by Utility™ body worn camera, offers increased scale for Utility as the company continues its accelerated growth and expansion into new markets and provides the team with a view into the Eos device roadmap with the opportunity to test new devices early in the product lifecycle.

With a focus on being the go-to source for education on both the company's technologies and more broadly evidence management applications and technologies, the Utility team produced multiple  continuing education opportunities for law enforcement across the U.S., including a webinar with the National Sheriff's Association in which the company convened members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Dr. Troy Rogers to provide insight into supporting positive morale in law enforcement. And, in partnership with the FBI National Academy Associates, members of the Utility team and the Nampa Police Department shared their thoughts on evidence management in 2022, with a focus on critical features agencies should consider when selecting an effective digital evidence management system.

"We continue to attract new, solution-seeking clients through our differentiated value proposition, technologies and services," said Michael Nark, President and CEO of Utility. "The ongoing strength of our 2022 results, further underscored by those seen in Q3, combined with new partnerships and technologies, reinforce our confidence to achieve both our annual and long-term goals, and we look forward to finishing the year strong."

About Utility
Utility, the innovative technology-enabled service provider recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, provides a universe of intuitive products for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Technologies include a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility and its technology solutions, please visit utility.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utility-inc-shares-record-third-quarter-2022-financial-and-growth-results-301679141.html

SOURCE Utility, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Why Sea Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were up 37% as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Revenue of $3.2 billion also beat the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today.

  • Some Stock Market Gains Fade After Report Of Rocket Strike Inside Poland

    The U.S. stock market pared gains in afternoon trading Tuesday. Indexes slid after a report on Twitter that two rockets hit a town in Poland. The Nasdaq composite surged 2.5% at midday but cut its gain to 0.6% at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were up 12.4% as of 10:19 a.m. ET on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a large stake in the chipmaker. TSM shares have fallen sharply this year over slowing demand in the semiconductor industry, but the investment by Berkshire is a signal that the stock has reached value territory. TSM is the leading chip manufacturer in the world.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • Why Portillo's Stock Got Raked Over the Coals Tuesday Morning -- and What Investors Got Wrong

    Portillo's announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares of its Class A common stock, which is expected to raise roughly $183 million. Upon close of the transaction, the total number of shares of the company's Class A common stock and the company's Class B common stock will remain the same; however, the amount of shares of Class A common stock will increase by the same amount of the decrease in the number of shares of Class B common stock.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.

  • Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today

    Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • 'The worst is yet to come': Billionaire Carl Icahn warns that you can't cure red-hot inflation. But he likes these 2 'cheap and viable' stock picks for protection

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising today as investors processed the latest inflation data, which was better than expected. Investors are hoping slowing inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to slow the pace and intensity of its interest rate hikes. EV investors were enthusiastic as well, with Nio's (NYSE: NIO) share price climbing 2.8%, EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) rising 3.6%, and EV battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumping 6.1% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.