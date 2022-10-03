U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Utility Locator Market worth $1,109 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Locator Market is projected to grow from USD 833 million in 2022 to USD 1,109 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market attributed to the concern for safety and protection of the underground utilities and benefits of utility locator over traditional technologies/ methods.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo


Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181874750

Browse in-depth TOC on "Utility Locator Market" 150 – Tables
49 – Figures
149 – Pages

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) technique to grow at a highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027.

Using GPR utility locator one can locate metallic as well as non-metallic underground objects and utilities. GPR technique can locate subsurface structure in material like soil, rock, concrete, asphalt, wood and water. locate objects and subsurface structures in material like soil, rock, concrete, asphalt, wood and water. The GPR technique is used to locate buried pipes, tanks, manholes, cables, and other related buried objects. The GPR utility locator is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Utility locator equipment offering is to register for largest share of Utility Locator Market throughout the forecast period.

The utility locating equipment comprises various components such as transmitters, receivers, and other accessories. The utility locating devices work on the principle of generating and transmitting the signal onto the utility buried under the earth with the help of a transmitter. The transmission signal can vary based on utility locating techniques such as electromagnetic field and GPR. Advancement in utility locating equipment to locate underground utilities leading to rise in demand globally.

Water and sewage vertical to offer lucrative opportunities for utility locator.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the concern for safety and protection of the underground utilities. Digging without locating the underground high-pressure water mains and sewage lines may lead to injury as the jet of water from mains may include stones or other hard objects ejected from the pipe. Utility locating and mapping devices help in identifying water and sewer utility networks for meeting water pressure requirements or reducing water-in-basement issues. And the ground penetration radar technic of utility locator can be used even on ice to help in locating the water and sewage pipeline, buried objects, thickness of the ice, glaciology.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181874750

North America to lead Utility Locator Market in 2027.

North America's dominance can be attributed to the inclination of various governments to adopt advanced technologies such as utility locator using GPR or electromagnetic field technique in various vertical to locate objects, pipes etc. The market in North America is also driven by market leaders headquartered in the region.

Rigid tool company (US), Ditch Witch (The Charles Machine works) (US), Leica Geosystems AG (US), Vivax-Metrotech Corporation (US), 3M (US), USIC LLC (US), MultiVIEW Locates Inc. (Canada), and Ground penetrating radar (US) are the company based in the region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=181874750

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Type (Handheld, Cart-based and Vehicle-mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation, Law Enforcement) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Structural Health Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Technology (Wired, Wireless), End Use (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Mining) and Geography (2022-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/utility-locator-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/utility-locator.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utility-locator-market-worth-1-109-million-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301638783.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

