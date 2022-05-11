U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Utilization of authorization in Hexagon AB to repurchase own shares due to incentive programme

·2 min read

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon AB (publ) has resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2022, to acquire the company's own shares of Series B on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the repurchase is to ensure Hexagon's undertakings in respect of Share Programme 2022/2025 (other than delivery of shares to participants in the incentive programme), including covering social security costs.

Acquisition may be made of maximum 5,500,000 Series B shares. Acquisition may be made on one or several occasions and shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its rules. The acquisitions will be made at a price per share within the from time to time registered trading interval. Payment for the shares will be made in cash. Reporting will take place through the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules. Acquisitions may be made from and including 11 May 2022 until the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Currently, Hexagon holds 10,200,000 own shares of Series B. The total number of outstanding shares in Hexagon is 2,705,477,888 shares, including 110,250,000 shares of Series A and 2,595,227,888 shares of Series B. In the event of a fully executed share repurchase, the company will own shares representing maximum 0.6 per cent of the shares issued in the company.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com

The information was submitted for publication at 19.00 CET on 11 May 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/utilization-of-authorization-in-hexagon-ab-to-repurchase-own-shares-due-to-incentive-programme,c3565418

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3565418/1578396.pdf

Utilization of authorization in Hexagon AB to repurchase own shares due to incentive programme

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilization-of-authorization-in-hexagon-ab-to-repurchase-own-shares-due-to-incentive-programme-301545308.html

SOURCE Hexagon

