U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,296.91
    -10.63 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,839.17
    -4.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,365.39
    -83.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.54
    -5.84 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.86
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    -0.0500 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9520
    -0.3380 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,005.61
    +3,883.36 (+9.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.51
    +75.43 (+6.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,014.12
    -72.30 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Utopia Labs is building an operating system for DAOs

Matthew Panzarino
·4 min read

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, or DAOs, are all the rage at the moment. We’re seeing explosive growth in this sector as people experiment with building companies on top of tokens and smart contracts. And where new organization types bloom, so does the need for infrastructure.

Utopia Labs is a team of 4 founders who met on Discord and Twitter over the past few months -- a story that is getting increasingly familiar in the crypto-driven web3 space where everything is moving incredibly fast at the moment.

The CEO Kaito Cunningham recently worked at crypto firm M31 and is in the On Deck Catalyst program. Utopia’s co-founders Pryce Adabe Yebesi, Alexander Wu and Jason Chong, also have held a scattering of tech builder background gigs from Facebook internships to LunchClub to Microsoft. The collective interest in DAOs, though, was what brought them together to begin chatting and eventually building for the space.

If you’re not familiar with the DAO explosion happening, what we’re seeing is communities come together around a thesis that in the past may have required an LLC or C-corp structure in order to execute instead turning to blockchain solutions. Basically, company structure governed by a smart contract instead of legacy legal structures. Some current estimates put the value governed by DAO treasuries at over $6B, up from $1B earlier this year.

If you plot the curve, you’ll see the potential for growth is pretty enormous. And with the vast majority of DAOs operating across international boundaries on a global scale, there is a big need for infrastructure build out that takes over where the contract ends, nemly in areas like payroll, expenses, token distribution and HR management.

Utopia Labs is building out a stack of infrastructure tools for DAOs and they’re starting with the payments bit. They’ve raised $1.5M from a group of investors to begin hiring a full stack engineer and front-end engineer.

The round was led by Kindred Ventures who has invested in other bleeding edge crypto platforms like Zora and Bitski. Other investors participating include Syndica DAO, 4th Revolution Capital and angels like Trevor McFedries at Brud, Alex Zhang at Friends With Benefits (another major DAO), Tyson Battistella from Zora, Anirudh Pai at On Deck, Colin Goltra at Binance, Gabby Dizon from YGG, Jason Choi from Spartan Fund, Jeff Weinstein from Stripe and several others.

If all of this sounds incredibly bleeding edge, it is. The team literally founded the company earlier in September -- yes, the month that we are at the end of currently. They saw the opportunity to build out in this space that has energized the web3 space and dove in.

Many DAOs pay members in their own tokens, increasing ownership stakes to provide members with an opportunity for greater rewards down the line or immediate liquidity. Utopia is building right on top of Gnosis SAFE, the financial core of most DAOs. The V1 product is focused on member payments and invoice workflows.

The vast majority of DAOs are operating token distribution and payments based on raw dumps of data. As the saying goes, where you see a CSV, there’s a business opportunity.

The team says they’ve build invoices and reimbursements workflows so that DAOs can receive, pay out and manage invoices and reimbursement requests. They’ve also built all-in-one transactions to allow DAOs to batch payments in one transaction across multiple people and coins.

Next up is financial analysis and accounting to attach labels and metadata to payments in order to avoid manual accounting via Etherscan dump.

The forward looking roadmap includes traditional fiat currency services, cross-chain DAOs, real-world compliance workflows and DAO ecosystem partnerships.

The world of DAOs is currently on fire, with dozens of viable organizations that have significant momentum -- but not nearly enough infrastructure to make them truly efficient. It's a truly interesting and diverse landscape that has come a long way since The DAO nearly derailed Ethereum back in 2016. Today's DAOs are more company scale than network scale but are moving faster and building cooler things than containers for money.

"On-chain payroll make DAOs truly crypto-native,” says Cooper Turley, a co-founder of FWB and full-time DAO explorer. “In a world where dozens of members are contributing from every corner of the world, automating salaries, incentives and bounties are the only way in which DAOs can scale."

In addition to what Utopia Labs is doing, Multisafe, Commonwealth, Parcel and Colony are all names to watch in the DAO infrastructure space.

 

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's more important than ever for companies to protect their data, which could mean significant opportunities for investors.

  • Up 200% in the Past Year, Is Snap Stock a Smart Buy?

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has benefited from strong user engagement throughout the pandemic, much to the delight of shareholders. To answer that question, let's take a closer look at Snap's business and its prospects for future growth. Snap brands itself as a camera company.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 1st, 2021

    After Thursday’s positive end to a bearish month, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout.

  • Looking for an alternative to pricey Apple AirPods? I tested 5 wireless earbuds, and this comfortable pair — with crisp sound — stands out

    BUY THIS, NOT THAT MarketWatch has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful. We may earn a commission if you buy products through our links, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Nokia’s Patents Chief Gets Pushback in Bid to Make Firms Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj, moving to expand its profitable licensing business beyond smartphone makers, is learning that its old ways of negotiating may not always work.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHaving r

  • Developers Are Making Games for a Nintendo 4K Console That Doesn’t Exist

    (Bloomberg) -- Many people were surprised to learn that Nintendo Co.’s new video game console is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Perhaps most perplexed were the numerous developers who were working on 4K games using a software toolkit provided by Nintendo.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe

  • Amazon Launches Home Robot, Tesla Works On Its Own: Ready For The Robot Revolution?

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced the launch of its feature-rich home robot. See Also: HOW TO BUY AMAZON (AMZN) STOCK What Happened: Amazon launched its Astro home robot, which allows for home monitoring with Alexa, detecting intruders, carrying objects from one person to another, checking if you turned off the stove when you are away and knows how to navigate the home. The robot also allows for video calls and follows users around while also performing all Alexa-powered actions such

  • Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced Google Cloud is expanding its use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. Utilizing the performance capabilities of the latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, according to Google Cloud, delivers on average, over 30% better price-performance across a variety of workloads compared to the previous generation of AMD EPYC proc

  • Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

    The weird world of cryptocurrency got even weirder with the arrival of Shiba Inu. Now among the top 30 or so cryptocurrencies in the world, its staying power is a testament to the might of memes, the...

  • British firm claims quantum-computing breakthrough

    Two companies are hoping to move the quantum industry in two different directions.

  • The Morning After: The new iPad, reviewed

    Today’s headlines: Amazon settles with employees allegedly fired for criticizing work conditions, Razer's new entry-level gear was made for streaming newbies, Subaru teases the Solterra, its first EV.

  • 'Consumers aren't stupid': Google lawyer rejects EU market abuse ruling

    Billions of people use Google because it's the best, not because of deals the company made to stay competitive, Google's lawyer said on Friday, wrapping up a week of testimony as the U.S. tech giant fights a record $5 billion antitrust fine. The European Commission hit Alphabet's Google with a 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine in 2018 for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet searching from 2011. At issue are deals requiring phone makers to pre-install the Google Search app and the Chrome browser app together with Google Play, as well deals blocking some variants of Android.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a reversal in the day ahead.

  • Remove Visa from Apple Pay travel card feature due to dangerous flaw, experts say

    Researchers say they were able to bypass the iPhone’s lock screen to make unlimited contactless payments from a Visa card set up for public transport.

  • PSPDFkit raises $116M, its first outside money; now nearly 1B people use apps powered by its collaboration, signing and markup tools

    An under-the-radar, bootstrapped startup from Vienna, Austria -- a hit with developers for technology that underpins user experience for some of the world's most popular apps -- is doubling down on momentum and announcing its first outside investment, in the form of a large growth round of funding. PSPDFkit -- which provides APIs and an SDK that developers use to power document processing features like e-signing, document viewing and editing, collaboration and much more -- has raised €100 million ($116 million). The funding is coming from a single investor, Insight Partners.

  • Millions of old phones, laptops, and smart gadgets could stop working later this week for a weird reason

    The internet connectivity on older tech devices and smart gadgets could stop working on Thursday after a key digital certificate required to access websites safely expires.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Adobe Stock?

    The stock price is up 450% over the past five years, but the growth in digital content is just beginning.

  • AP: Military units track guns using tech that could aid foes

    Determined to keep track of their guns, some U.S. military units have turned to a technology that could let enemies detect troops on the battlefield, The Associated Press has found. The rollout on Army and Air Force bases continues even though the Department of Defense itself describes putting the technology in firearms as a “significant” security risk. The Marines have rejected radio frequency identification technology in weapons for that very reason, and the Navy said this week that it was halting its own dalliance.

  • 5 warning signs of malicious apps — and how to get rid of them

    Malicious apps can steal your personal information and money, without you even realizing something is wrong. Here's how to hunt them down — and ward them off in the future.

  • Google Hands SoftBank Patents From Failed Balloon Moonshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc., which earlier this year shut down its moonshot project to beam internet service from high-altitude balloons, is passing the baton to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Corp.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on Chi