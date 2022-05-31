UTS’s Online Master of Urban Planning Prepares Future-Focused Planners who Want to Make an Impact on Society

Sydney, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Well over half the world population will call a city their home by 2050[1], but whether those cities are both livable and resilient will depend largely on the technical and creative skills brought to the challenge by today’s emerging experts in urban planning and urban design.

For cities and towns to continue to grow, many of the key decisions required to successfully cater for change are happening right now - showing the demand for more skilled professionals in this area.

The online Master of Urban Planning is targeted at candidates with a background in a non-planning field, with the multidisciplinary nature of the learning enabling professionals to change careers. It is also ideal for professionals who aim to strengthen their current skills by engaging with up-to-date, ground-breaking approaches to planning.

Professor Heather MacDonald, Academic in planning and Deputy Dean in the Faculty of Design, Architecture, and Building at UTS, believes that the ability to broker solutions among many competing stakeholders (neighbours, environmental advocates, housing developers, and local businesses) and invent new solutions to complex conflicts is one of the top skills that planners need.



“Urban planners need to be able to assemble and analyse different sorts of evidence to weigh the outcomes of alternate decisions and support a better-informed public debate,” she said.



UTS Online is helping students find practical approaches to urban planning across many different areas. Students of the university’s online course also learn how to apply their analytical skills to determine constraints and opportunities, enhancing their ability to plan strategically.​

Many industries are making the switch to sustainable practices. That’s why universities like UTS, one of Australia’s leading online institutions, see their Master of Urban Planning online course as the best way to prepare professionals for the future. Students learn how to apply sustainable planning practices to various projects. The course also encourages out-of-the-box thinking to find solutions for unconventional problems.

While many other universities are offering postgraduate degrees in planning, UTS’s approach to the subject is what makes it stand out. The UTS Online Master of Urban Planning is designed for professionals who want to actively develop their skills and knowledge to become effective planners and create sustainable urban environments. Students learn how to navigate real-life opportunities while understanding the importance of cultural, economic and political contexts when in the process of planning for communities.

The course is delivered 100% online and explores various aspects of urban planning development - including social sustainability, the environment and legislation - to help achieve the best possible outcome.

“We have students from many professional backgrounds studying the Master of Urban Planning - from teachers to project managers and field officers. Regardless, the goal of the course is to ensure that our students do indeed master what is needed to become effective planners,” said a representative for UTS Online.

“The course comprises 15 subjects and can be completed in as little as two and half years. Most of our students are active professionals, some with families and full-time jobs, so we encourage them to study at their own pace. After all, the objective is to ensure that our students are well-versed in the subject,” added the representative at UTS Online



UTS is currently ranked amongst the best young universities in Australia. It is ranked number 11 globally. Its courses are designed to ensure that students receive the best possible education. The online Master of Urban Planning and other courses are all delivered via an interactive and innovative platform to students who can learn in their own time. However, all students receive the support needed to ensure that they develop the required skills by the end of the course.

