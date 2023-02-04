U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0113 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,367.94
    -140.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates first VFS Global Joint Visa Application Centre and skilling academy in Lucknow

·3 min read

LUCKNOW, India and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri. Yogi Adityanath launched a new global gateway for the state with the inauguration of the first VFS Global Joint Visa Application Centre (JVAC) and the VFS Global Academy in Lucknow on 04, February 2023.

Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Centre) with Dr. Rajeshwar Singh (Left), MLA Sarojini Nagar and Mr. Zubin Karkaria (right), Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global at the VFS Global Joint Visa Application Centre inauguration in Lucknow. (PRNewsfoto/VFS Global)
Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Centre) with Dr. Rajeshwar Singh (Left), MLA Sarojini Nagar and Mr. Zubin Karkaria (right), Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global at the VFS Global Joint Visa Application Centre inauguration in Lucknow. (PRNewsfoto/VFS Global)

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.

This spacious and comfortable facility equipped with modern amenities and services will have the capacity of processing approximately 1.2 lakh applications a year and will be of immense benefit to the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, who till now had to travel to other cities like New Delhi to submit their visa applications.

Spread across 24,000 sq.ft, the JVAC would cater to travellers bound to Austria, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Switzerland, Estonia, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Italy and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located strategically on the 1st floor of the Interstate Bus Terminal, Alambagh (Shalimar Gateway Mall), the centre provides unparalleled accessibility to travellers using the inter-state bus service from the remote parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is also a short drive away from the Lucknow railway station, airport and a walk away from the Alambaug metro station.

With 11 submission counters and three biometric enrollment stations, the JVAC is equipped to manage the travel demand seamlessly. For discerning set of applicants seeking enhanced submission experience services, the facility has premium optional services such as Premium Lounges that enables application submission without having to wait in a queue. Form-filling assistance, Courier Passback, Courier Insurance, Travel Medical Insurance and SMS Notification are some of the other optional services to be available at the centre.

In addition to easing visa accessibility, VFS Global will open an academy in partnership Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), to train local youth in world-class hospitality skills and enable employability in line with the UP-government's skilling programme.

"It is our great honour and pride to have the Honourable Chief Minister of UP, Shri Yogi Adityanath, inaugurate the Lucknow joint visa application centre. This centre is a testament of our commitment to the people of UP. Given the visionary governance demonstrated by Yogiji's government, the state of UP has great potential to become a global investment hub. We have worked with the Ministry of External Affairs Government of India, for nearly 15 years supporting inbound tourism to India as well as aiding overseas travel for millions from the country. The new Lucknow VAC would augment our commitment by significantly easing visa accessibility, empowering local youth through skilling and job creation and contribute towards making UP shine on the global map," said Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996048/VFS_Global.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uttar-pradesh-cm-yogi-adityanath-inaugurates-first-vfs-global-joint-visa-application-centre-and-skilling-academy-in-lucknow-301738850.html

SOURCE VFS Global

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., G7 announce new price caps on Russian petroleum products

    The U.S. and its Western allies announced new measures on Friday to cap the price of additional Russian petroleum products, including diesel and gasoline.

  • General Motors Wins a Big EV Battle

    The Detroit giant may not have to lower the price of the Cadillac Lyriq, which now is eligible for the new federal EV tax credit of $7,500.

  • Minnesota’s Racist State Flag Isn’t The Only One That Could Use a Makeover

    Minnesota lawmakers have proposed a commission to redesign the state flag, according to CBS News. The state representatives and residents have agreed the flag is tainted with racial undertones. This isn’t the first flag found to honor a disgraceful moment in history.

  • Putin inventing “new type of military” after Ukraine liquidated almost his entire army

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to invent a new type of military because his entire army has nearly been liquidated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Kyrychevsky, an expert writing for the Ukrainian Defense Express military news outlet, said in an interview with Radio NV on Feb. 3.

  • Fed’s Daly Says December Dot Plot Still Good Signal for Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said officials’ December projections for interest rates were still a good signal of where borrowing costs are headed after an impressive jobs report Friday.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidFrom China to Big Sky: Th

  • Jobs report: 'Certainly a head scratcher,' Wall Street analysts react

    Wall Street analysts share their takes on the latest jobs report.

  • Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as job gains surge

    The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years. That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported employers added more than half a million jobs last month, far more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest in more than 50 years. That was also how San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saw it.

  • Forsaken ‘ghost’ ship to be sunk on the high seas, Brazilian navy says. Here’s why

    “The Brazilians seem largely to have bought her almost ‘sold as seen,’” a naval historian said.

  • Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

    Japan's government will begin restricting exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China in Spring after it amends a foreign exchange law to allow the change, Kyodo News reported on Saturday. The new regulation will not mention China specifically in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing, the report said, without saying where it obtained the information. Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the United States in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced by the likes of Nikon Corp and ASML Holdings in a bid to stop China developing and advanced chips that could be used to enhance its military power, sources told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.

  • Job Numbers Keep Climbing, Sinking Chances of Rate Cuts

    A half-million-plus gain in January nonfarm payrolls shocks economists, who also didn’t expect the jobless rate to slip to 3.4%. Why the Fed isn’t happy, and why the bulls also might not be.

  • National Guard downs Russian Su-25 near Bakhmut

    A Ukrainian National Guardsman downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast with the help of a 9K38 Igla man-portable air-defence system (MANPAD), the National Guard's press office reported on Facebook on Feb. 3.

  • 2023 Social Security: 6 Numbers You Need to Know

    If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per...

  • Alibaba Fintech Affiliate Ant Highlighted Shining Prospects Of Domestic Private Sector Backed By Government Support

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group post its business overhaul, shared a positive outlook for China's private sector, highlighting the fintech giant's role in boosting the country's economy. Ant Chair Eric Jing said the fintech firm could play a more significant role in China's economy amid strong support from Beijing for the private sector, the SCMP reports. Ant expressed conviction in creating more excellent value in leading development, creating jobs, and inte

  • Debt limit: Social Security is a hot topic even as the GOP says it’s ‘off the table’

    America's two biggest entitlement programs - which make up about a third of the federal budget - are all but certain to remain at the center of the debt ceiling debate, at least when Democrats are speaking.

  • Indian Government Orders Vodafone's Local JV To Convert Its Dues Worth $2B Into Equity

    The Indian government has ordered Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ: VOD) Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea to convert all the interest it owes to the government into equity in the firm. Vodafone needs to convert capital worth $2 billion into equity, TechCrunch reports. Vodafone's JV with Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's conglomerate owed the Indian government about $2 billion for spectrum and other dues. In 2021, the Indian government approved a rescue package for the debt-ridden telecom f

  • Russian stormtroopers tried to break through to Bakmut, suffered losses and retreated

    On 2 February, Russian stormtroopers tried to break through the defence line of a Ukrainian border unit on the outskirts of Bakhmut; they suffered losses and retreated. Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service Details: The State Border Guard Service reports that the occupiers were planning to get into a building and gain a foothold there.

  • UK Crypto Rules Set a Modest Post-Brexit Divergence From the European Union

    The industry is keenly watching divergences from Brussels in areas like stablecoins, lending and bitcoin disclosures.

  • A Balloon Is Spying on the U.S. From the Sky. Here’s Why China May Be Using Old-Fashioned Surveillance Technology When Satellites Exist

    On Wednesday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted floating above Montana, even though China has an extensive satellite network. Here’s what to know.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for claiming Illinois school got $5.1bn funding for critical race theory

    Republicans have used the term loosely when discussing courses that teach racism and equity

  • OPEC Output Slides as Group Sticks With Deal to Balance Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortunePlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonOPEC’s crude output edged lower last month as the group pressed on with an accord to keep global markets in balance.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries trimmed