utu Partners Up with EVA AIR Infinity MileageLands to Provide More VAT Rewards for Travelers

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based travel technology company utu announced today its new partnership with Infinity MileageLands, the frequent-flyer programme of Taiwan's EVA Air. The agreement allows utu to continue to revolutionize the travel industry in the area of international tax-free shopping and VAT rewards for customers that travel often.

Members under the Infinity MileageLands programme will be able to utilize the utu Tax Free Card and receive rewards with an upsized value of US$125 for every US$100 received in tax refunds while shopping overseas. This translates to 3,125 Award Miles for every US$100 of tax refunded through the utu Tax Free Card. As an additional bonus, accumulating tax-free shopping receipts up to US$1,500 will qualify members for an exclusive 250 Bonus Award Miles.

The process is convenient, only requiring members to download the utu Tax Free mobile application , complete the registration, and activate the utu Tax Free Card with Infinity MileageLands as the preferred programme. Members can then benefit from the upsized rewards in over 50 countries, including Singapore, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Thailand, and the UAE.

"As the world recovers from the pandemic, the idea of travelling overseas can once again become reality. By focusing on making tourists' lives easier, utu provides added incentives for everyone thinking of broadening their horizons and obtaining VAT rewards at the same time," said Sanjay Chinchwade, Chief Marketing Officer of utu. "We will continue to collaborate with our existing partners and seek out other potential partnerships to give users even better rewards in the future, especially as vaccination rates go up and more borders are opened up to welcome visitors once more."

By transforming the usually cumbersome process into a seamless experience, utu is ensuring that visitors and tourists are rewarded for being part of the tourism industry. Instead of relying on certain practices that can lead to lost refunds (up to 50/60% of the VAT) and a shopper drop-off of up to 50% as reported by Nasdaq , both businesses and individuals alike stand to gain from the innovation of the utu platform.

About utu:

utu is a travel technology company with a mission to transform tax-free shopping worldwide by empowering travellers with the freedom to obtain a higher VAT refund. utu goes beyond digitizing refunds to re-engineer the tax-free shopping value chain, eliminating the impact of high fees levied on shoppers. By bringing the worlds of refunds and rewards together, utu unlocks new value in the form of rewards from retailers, airlines, hotels and others.

About EVA Air

EVA Air is a Star Alliance member and is one of 11 SKYTRAX-rated 5-Star airlines worldwide. It also ranked 7th among the SKYTRAX World's Top 10 Airlines and secured additional spots in SKYTRAX's top 10 for Best Economy Class Onboard Catering, Best Business Class Airlines, World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness, World's Best Airport Services and more. It won a spot in Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious 2021 Readers' Choice Awards for the Top 10 Airlines in the World and Travel + Leisure readers voted it in the Top-10 International Airlines. TripAdvisor recognized it among the "Top 10 Airlines – World" and awarded it top spots in four more categories in its Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines while it also earned a place in AirlineRatings.com's "Best of the Best" World's Best Airlines 2021 after similarly high ratings for safety and COVID compliance in January.

The carrier was established in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is part of the respected Evergreen Group and a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to over 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways are Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA destinations, schedules and services or book and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

