UTXO Technologies, Inc Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of IDGlobal Corp. Launches Nanocell Energy(TM)

ID Global Corporation
·2 min read
ID Global Corporation

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / (OTC PINK:IDGC) UTXO Technologies Inc. launches Nanocell Energy (TM) - the competence center and advanced nanomaterial technology hub for Energy Storage Systems. Led by UTXO's subsidiary MarCelLi Adv Tech Ltd. (http://marcelli.pl/) the competence center accumulates multiple cathode, anode and electrolite material manufacturing technologies developed to deliver high performance, safe and low cost Lithium-Ion and Sodium-Ion batteries. Nanocell Energy merges the know-how, expertise and patented manufacturing technologies developed by 7 tech universities from Poland, associated jointly under a consortium with an aim to commercialize Lithium-Ion technologies currently available at the final TRL stages while continuing development of Sodium-Ion material technologies.

The electrification of transportation and rapidly growing share of renewable energy generating sources have already triggered a massive demand for batteries and energy storage systems world-wide.

"Through the technology transfer agreements with the Jagiellonian University, the MarCelLi team has already secured 35 patents for LFP and LKMNO cathode material manufacturing technologies across several countries involved in the power cell manufacturing. There are over 30 more patents, not including dozens of patent pending applications, for complementary anode and electrolyte material manufacturing methods available for licensing through the PolStorEn Consortium. The Consortium consists of seven technology universities from Poland with extensive, 25+ years experience and best-in-class performance and efficiency achievements in the energy storage systems and battery material technologies. The Consortium was established under the patronage of Polish Ministry of Climate, and was entered by the following universities:

  1. AGH - University of Science & Technology;

  2. Jagiellonian University;

  3. Warsaw University of Technology;

  4. University of Warsaw;

  5. Gdańsk University of Technology;

  6. Poznań University of Technology;

  7. Łukasiewicz Research Network - Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals

MarCelLi's provides to the Nanocell Energy Technology Hub not only its own know-how of the battery nanomaterial manufacturing technologies but also the flexibility of many power cell chemical configurations available for licensing through the PolStorEn Consortium. The technology package, combined with the semi-industrial manufacturing line investment, will provide top of the line mass manufacturing testing and calibration services for any giga-factory corporation interested in the low cost, high-performance power cell manufacturing." - said Marcin Molenda, the Professor of Chemistry & Nanotechnology at the Jagiellonian University, CEO of MarCelLi and the President of PolStorEn consortium.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UTXO is focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors.UTXO, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary hi-tech organization consisting of several teams experienced in advanced IT solutions, electronics, software and hardware development, as well as nano material science. The teams are dedicated to boost innovation in the energy sector, focused to take over the world with the distributed renewable energy solutions.

IDGC's Plan of Operations.

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBSAct of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

http://marcelli.pl/ www.utmosttech.com

Contact: info@idglobalcorp.io for more information

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739433/UTXO-Technologies-Inc-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-IDGlobal-Corp-Launches-Nanocell-EnergyTM

