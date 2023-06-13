Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.057

Utz Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:UTZ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.057 per share on 6th of July. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Utz Brands' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 49%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Utz Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.20 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.228. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Utz Brands hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Utz Brands' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Utz Brands has been growing its earnings per share at 23% a year over the past five years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Utz Brands' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Utz Brands you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

