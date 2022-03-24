U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

UV Curing System Market Size Worth $5.15Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The UV curing system market size was valued $2.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.15 billion by 2028 with a CAGR growth rate of 9% during 2021 to 2028.

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “UV Curing System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Bonding & Assembling, Disinfection, Coating & Finishing, and Printing) and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others)”, the global UV curing system market growth is driven by the stringent government regulations for conventional coating process and UV bonding & assembling.



Get Exclusive Sample Pages of UV Curing System Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000952/



Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 2.81 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 5.15 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021- 2028

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

136

No. Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

74

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Application and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



UV Curing System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Phoseon Technology, Nordson, Heraeus, Dymax, and IST Metz GmbH are among the key players profiled in the UV curing system market. Several market players were analyzed to acquire a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000952/


In 2022, 2022 Heraeus Noblelight launched infrared and UV technology for future-proof coating solutions at the PaintExpo trade fair in Karlsruhe in April

In 2021, Phoseon Technology announced a partnership with American Ultraviolet for the advancement of LED curing in all UV curing markets.


Increasing demand for the UV LED curing system over the traditional lamp-based curing system is one of the major factors for the growth of the UV curing system market. Furthermore, coatings and adhesives, when exposed to traditional curing systems, release volatile organic compounds, which affect the health of the workers associated with the process and the environment. Therefore, in various countries, strict government regulations were imposed regarding the emission of volatile organic compounds. UV LED curing method reduces the emissions of the volatile compounds. Therefore, the demand for the UV curing systems using LED increased in various verticals, which is driving the growth of the market. However, limited depth curing may act as a restraint in the growth of the UV curing system market.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000952


The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruptions of various industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics. Several government initiatives, including travel restrictions and social distancing, have led to the temporary closure of manufacturing units of the production plants working with less capacity, which adversely impacted the UV curing system market in the Q1 and Q2 of 2020. However, with the normalization of economic activities, high vaccination drives, and reduction in COVID-19 cases across the globe, the plants restarted operating in full swing from Q3 of 2020, thereby reducing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Increasing Adoption of UV Curing Solutions for 3D Printing to Fuel UV Curing System Market Growth during Forecast Period:
There is an increase in the use of 3D printing in today's market. Many companies are increasingly using this technology for creating a three-dimensional structure for rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing. The UV curing process is based on photochemical reaction, using light instead of heat, which instantly dries and cures the inks. Therefore, with the high adoption of 3D printing in the global market, the market for UV curing is simultaneously growing, and it will continue to increase in the coming years. For instance, RADTECH uses UV curing systems for the 3D printing process and additive manufacturing. Arkema Group uses the 3D printing technology using UV curing method to provide superior performance and faster curing material to its customers. Thus, the increasing adoption of UV curing technology in the 3D printing industry will support the growth of UV curing systems in the coming years.


Buy Premium Copy of UV Curing System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000952/


UV Curing System Market: Application Overview
Based on application, the UV curing system market is segmented into bonding & assembling, disinfection, coating & finishing, and painting. The bonding & assembling segment led the market in 2020. Manufacturers of consumer electronics and wearable gadgets, such as smartwatches containing chips and flexible sensors, are seeing new prospects owing to the Internet of Things (IoT). Breakthroughs in device design and manufacturing technology positively impact PCB production worldwide. Thus, the rise in PCB production is propelling the demand for bonding & assembling processes from the manufacturers.






Browse Adjoining Reports:
Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyester, Urethane, Other Resin Types); Application (Automotive, Printing Ink Metal, Wood, Aerospace, Other Applications) and Geography

UV Cured Printing Inks Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Curing Process (Arc Curing, LED Curing); Printing Process (Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing, Others); Application (Packaging, Commercial and Publication, Textile, Others) and Geography

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Amines, Polyamide, Imidazoles, Polymercaptan, Anhydrides, Others); Application (Adhesives, Coatings, Composites, Electronics, Others) and Geography

Curing Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone Rubber, Others); Application (Coatings, Electrical and Electronics, Composites, Adhesives, Construction, Wind Energy, Others) and Geography

Scalant Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Uncrued Type, Fast Curing Type, Slow Cuing Type); Application (Chemical Industry, Mechanical Industry, Building, Automobile, Electronic, Others) and Geography

Waterborne Curing Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Amine Based, Anhydrides Based, Others); Application (Building and Construction, Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Others) and Geography






About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/uv-curing-systems-market


