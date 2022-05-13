U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.75
    +28.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,844.00
    +192.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,072.00
    +124.75 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.80
    +12.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.13
    +1.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8180
    +0.4250 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,413.68
    +1,741.65 (+6.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.01
    +49.91 (+7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,421.84
    +673.12 (+2.61%)
     

UV Lamp Market Size to Grow by USD 2.16 billion | 43% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 17.60% in 2021 at a CAGR of 19.39% during the forecast period. The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving the UV lamp market growth. However, factors such as health hazards associated with UV lamps may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights related to market dynamics, Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The UV lamp market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alpha-Cure Ltd.

  • American Air and Water Inc.

  • Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • IST Metz GmbH

  • OSRAM GmbH

  • Signify NV

  • UV-technik international ltd

  • Xylem Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Sample Report.

Segmentation Analysis

The report is segmented by product (mercury-based UV lamps and UV LEDs), application (UV curing, water and air purification, tanning, analytical instruments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The UV LEDs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The need for cost-effective instruments will drive the penetration of UV LEDs across industries, which will reduce the demand for mercury-based UV lamps.

APAC led the UV lamp market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as high demand for UV curing equipment and technology.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving the growth of the UV lamp market. UV LEDs eliminate the need for a secondary lens. They also have a large lifespan compared to traditional mercury lamps. UV LEDs have a compact size, low heat dissipation, zero warm-up time, low energy consumption, enhanced durability, and low maintenance expense. These features lead to cost savings of up to 50% for end-users, thus reducing the total cost of ownership. These factors will contribute to the growing adoption of UV LEDs among end-users for various applications.

The health hazards associated with UV lamps will challenge the UV lamp market during the forecast period. UV lamps emit UV rays that are harmful to humans. They can cause damage to an individual's eyes and skin. Elongated exposure to their radiation can cause skin cancer in humans. Stringent regulations have been enforced by regulatory bodies for safety purposes, which becomes a bottleneck in the growth process. Moreover, the adoption of mercury-based UV lamps is contributing to health hazards, as mercury is emitted from these lamps. Thus, global intergovernmental organizations are taking initiatives to curb the adoption of mercury-based lights by banning them.

Download a report sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Power Amplifier Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RF Amplifier Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

UV Lamp Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.39%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.60

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alpha-Cure Ltd., American Air and Water Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, OSRAM GmbH, Signify NV, UV-technik international ltd, and Xylem Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Mercury-based UV lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UV LEDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • UV curing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Water and air purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Tanning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Analytical instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alpha-Cure Ltd.

  • American Air and Water Inc.

  • Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • IST Metz GmbH

  • OSRAM GmbH

  • Signify NV

  • uv-technik international ltd

  • Xylem Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uv-lamp-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-16-billion--43-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301545138.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.