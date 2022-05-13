UV Lamp Market Size to Grow by USD 2.16 billion | 43% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 17.60% in 2021 at a CAGR of 19.39% during the forecast period. The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving the UV lamp market growth. However, factors such as health hazards associated with UV lamps may challenge the market growth.
For more insights related to market dynamics, Read our Sample Report
Vendor Insights
The UV lamp market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Alpha-Cure Ltd.
American Air and Water Inc.
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
Danaher Corp.
Heraeus Holding GmbH
IST Metz GmbH
OSRAM GmbH
Signify NV
UV-technik international ltd
Xylem Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Sample Report.
Segmentation Analysis
The report is segmented by product (mercury-based UV lamps and UV LEDs), application (UV curing, water and air purification, tanning, analytical instruments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The UV LEDs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The need for cost-effective instruments will drive the penetration of UV LEDs across industries, which will reduce the demand for mercury-based UV lamps.
APAC led the UV lamp market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as high demand for UV curing equipment and technology.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving the growth of the UV lamp market. UV LEDs eliminate the need for a secondary lens. They also have a large lifespan compared to traditional mercury lamps. UV LEDs have a compact size, low heat dissipation, zero warm-up time, low energy consumption, enhanced durability, and low maintenance expense. These features lead to cost savings of up to 50% for end-users, thus reducing the total cost of ownership. These factors will contribute to the growing adoption of UV LEDs among end-users for various applications.
The health hazards associated with UV lamps will challenge the UV lamp market during the forecast period. UV lamps emit UV rays that are harmful to humans. They can cause damage to an individual's eyes and skin. Elongated exposure to their radiation can cause skin cancer in humans. Stringent regulations have been enforced by regulatory bodies for safety purposes, which becomes a bottleneck in the growth process. Moreover, the adoption of mercury-based UV lamps is contributing to health hazards, as mercury is emitted from these lamps. Thus, global intergovernmental organizations are taking initiatives to curb the adoption of mercury-based lights by banning them.
Download a report sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Power Amplifier Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
RF Amplifier Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
UV Lamp Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.39%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.60
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alpha-Cure Ltd., American Air and Water Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, OSRAM GmbH, Signify NV, UV-technik international ltd, and Xylem Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Mercury-based UV lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
UV LEDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
UV curing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water and air purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Tanning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Analytical instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alpha-Cure Ltd.
American Air and Water Inc.
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
Danaher Corp.
Heraeus Holding GmbH
IST Metz GmbH
OSRAM GmbH
Signify NV
uv-technik international ltd
Xylem Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uv-lamp-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-16-billion--43-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301545138.html
SOURCE Technavio