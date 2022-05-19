U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.00
    -29.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,206.00
    -234.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.25
    -95.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.60
    -9.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    -1.60 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0064 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +5.92 (+22.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2423
    +0.0081 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8220
    -0.4750 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,284.13
    -534.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.91
    -19.77 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.76
    -159.33 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

UV LED Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The UV LED Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 822. 97 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 2,930. 21 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23. 26% during the period of 2021-2026 (henceforth, referred to as the forecast period).

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV LED Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079796/?utm_source=GNW


The main advantage UV LEDs have over UV Lamps is that they have a very narrow band compared to UV lamps. As a result, the risk of exposure to the wrong wavelength gets reduced significantly. The applications, such as printing and medical operations, benefitted the most during the initial years. For instance, in September 2020, Epson announced the SureColor SC-V7000 flatbed UV LED printer to meet the needs of signage businesses that focus on faster throughput and a lower total cost of ownership without compromising on results.

The printing solution market is witnessing a considerable increase in demand, owing to the constant developments such as partnerships and innovations in the market. In January 2021, RMGT announced UV LED partnership with GEW. RMGT formally adopted the high-performance GEW product as its definitive new solution in pursuit of ongoing technology improvement after months of evaluating all major UV LED manufacturers.

In May 2021, Epple Druckfarben and Zeller + Gmelin, the German ink companies, announced a collaboration in UV ink technology. The new partnership’s initial product is a jointly created UV LED ink for the sheetfed offset industry.

The industry is transitioning to UV LED chips from the traditional surface mount chips that have gained popularity in recent years. The increasing manufacturing of UV LED chips is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the UV LED market is witnessing a significant surge in demand due to its usage in disinfecting surfaces and germ-killing properties. Many countries, such as China and the United States, use UV lamps to clean the surfaces and prevent people from getting infected. According to Photonics Media, COVID-19 has increased the demand for UV LEDs that disinfect spaces.

Key Market Trends

Sterilization to Significantly Contribute to Market Growth

The scope for a UV LED is becoming abundant in sterilization applications, as it is being proved to be the cheapest way to provide safe drinking water across the globe. This also provides monetary benefits to the players with increasing consumption.
The increased concern for water purity in developed and developing nations presents a substantial growth opportunity for UV LEDs to be adopted by consumers in both commercial and residential sectors. The rise in the world population and the scarcity of pure water have attracted many UV LED manufacturers toward the untapped water purification application market.
According to International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), the portion of the UV spectrum that is most effective against germs in water and air ranges between 200nm and 300nm. This corresponds to UV-C and some of the UV-B range, which is often referred to as “germicidal UV” light. Within such a range, the UV light can penetrate the cells of microorganisms and disrupt their DNA, eliminating their ability to multiply and cause disease.
UV germicidal irradiation has been in the disinfectant and decontamination industry for years. This process utilizes short-wavelength UVC light to kill microbes in the range of 100 to 280 nm, but the most effective wavelength for decontamination is between 250-260 nm.?
The scope for UV LED is becoming abundant for sterilization applications, as it is one of the cheapest ways of providing safe drinking water across the world. This would not only provide monetary benefits to companies but also increase consumption.
The growing investments in the sector further contribute to the market growth rate. For instance, in May 2022, GERMITEC, a global healthcare pioneer, created and commercialized high-Level UV-C disinfection systems for ultrasound probes that significantly simplified health providers’ tasks in terms of safety, time, and responsibility and announced the completion of a EUR 11 million fundraising round.

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain significant market growth during the forecast period. Vendors based in Japan and China are making major investments in line with the expanding applications of UV LEDs, such as disinfection and sterilization, in addition to their expansion activities.
The prominent ink manufacturers operating in China (like Toyo Ink Co. Ltd, DIC Corporation, and Japanese chemical companies operating in China) highlighted the growing demand for UV inks, owing to its environmental benefits and faster curing rates. Some examples of the application of UV LEDs are material (such as paper, aluminum foil, and plastics) package printing in end-user industries, such as wine and cigarette) ?
The Central Government of China expects China’s automobile output to reach 35 million units by 2025. With the growth in automobile production, the need for UV LED is expected to increase owing to UV applications in painting, etc. ?
Japan is a hub for technological advancements and hosts an active R&D base for newer and efficient UV-curable adhesives. Owing to this, novel UV-curable adhesive products are finding their applications in the packaging, electrical, and automotive sectors in the country in recent times. ?
Vendors in the market based out of Japan are making major investments in line with the expanding applications of UV LEDs, like disinfection and sterilization, in addition to their expansion activities.?
South Korea has comparatively small consumption levels of UV-curable resins, but it is still prominent in terms of production. South Korean LED vendors are expected to launch a new series of UV-C LED products in the near future. UV-C LEDs, which are technologically challenging to manufacture, are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.?

Competitive Landscape

The UV LED market is highly fragmented due to various players providing high competition. The major factors governing this force are sustainable competitive advantage through innovation, levels of market penetration, barriers to exit, levels of advertising expense power of competitive strategy, and firm concentration ratio. With the market gaining stimulus recently, the companies have a lot of untapped potentials, which they can use in expanding their production and product suite.

April 2022 - Lumileds released its 2021 sustainability report that details the company’s progress in supporting the transition to a low-carbon and sustainable economy. In 2021, the company averted 8.60 million metric tons of use-phase CO2 through its LED products.
October 2021 - Nichia Corporation launched a high power 200mW UV-C LED and has begun mass production of another new high radiant flux UV-C LED to help target the inactivation and sterilization of various bacteria and viruses, specifically in industrial water and air applications, where NC4U334BR activates new industrial water and air purification opportunities.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079796/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Russian Exports, China Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier gains as traders consider the potential of Russian exports and how lockdowns in China impact demand. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGWest Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Royal Mail ramps up cost cutting as it battles surging inflation

    The group reported an 8% rise in underlying operating profits to £758 million for the year to the end of March.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • BlackRock, JPMorgan, others tell Texas they don't boycott energy companies

    BlackRock Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and other top financial firms have told a Texas official they are not boycotting energy companies, responding to a request for information that could determine if they are able to continue to manage state funds. The money managers are under pressure from a new Texas law that prohibits state agencies that invest funds from investing in financial firms found to boycott fossil fuel energy companies. In a May 13 letter obtained by Reuters News under a public records request, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, acknowledged to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar that it has joined various efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions like the high-profile Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Poland's PGNiG seeks arbitration over Gazprom gas overpayments

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish gas monopoly PGNiG issued a call for arbitration to Russian gas supplier Gazprom regarding interest on overpayments it made for natural gas between 2014 and 2020, the company said in a quarterly report on Thursday. An arbitration court ruled in March 2020 that pricing from Gazprom should be changed to take into account natural gas market quotes.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Poli

  • Asia’s Two Richest Men Reap Windfall From Surging Oil, Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are profiting from a surge in global commodity prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, burnishing their fossil-fuel credentials even as Asia’s richest men publicly push their pivots toward greener energy.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped sharply in Wednesday early afternoon trading, falling 5.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET. You can blame two Wall Street analysts for that drop: Piper Sandler and France's Exane BNP Paribas. In twin reports this morning, first Piper Sandler cut its price target on Tesla to $1,035 per share (but maintained its overweight rating), and then Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Tesla to $600, and reiterated its underperform (i.e., sell) rating.

  • Pensioners warned not to splurge retirement funds on cruises and hotels

    Pensioners between the ages of 67 and 75 with above average earnings spent £430 per person on holidays.

  • Where’s the Beef? New Lawsuit Asks McDonald’s and Wendy’s That Very Question

    A lawsuit alleges that the fast-food companies use undercooked patties in ads to make burgers appear about 15% to 20% bigger than the ones served.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley Launches New ‘Drive’ Podcast

    Ford CEO Jim Farley drops some unexpected news. Maybe it isn't a surprise —Farley really loves cars.