UV PVD coatings market size to grow by USD 195.77 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for tool coating - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global UV PVD coatings market size is estimated to increase by USD 195.77 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for tool coating. UV PVD coatings offer several benefits to tools such as improved hardness, increased wear resistance, enhanced adhesion, and improved corrosion resistance. This has increased the demand for UV PVD coatings in various applications. In the automotive industry, UV PVD coatings are used to improve the durability and performance of engine components, gears, bearings, and other components. In the aerospace industry, UV PVD coatings are used to improve the performance of aircraft components, such as turbine blades, compressor blades, and landing gear. Thus, the increasing demand for coated tools in various industries will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Technavio's report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UV PVD Coatings Market 2023-2027

Global UV PVD Coatings Market – Vendor Analysis

The global UV PVD coatings market is concentrated. The market is highly competitive, with vendors offering a wide range of products for various applications. The competition in the market is driven by factors such as product quality, price, and after-sales service. Vendors are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay ahead of the competition. In addition to established vendors, the market also sees the entry of new vendors, particularly in developing countries, offering lower-priced equipment. This has led to increased competition and price pressures in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alta Creation LLP - The company offers UV PVD coating services for hardware and fittings, furniture, sheets, kitchenware, and bar accessories.

BERLAC GROUP - The company offers UV PVD coating such as Berlac UV clear coat systems for metalized surfaces.

FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD. - The company offers UV PVD coatings for the automotive industry through its subsidiary Fujichem Sonneborn Ltd.

HEF - The company offers UV PVD coatings such as Certess carbon-tribological coatings and diamond-like carbon coating.

Cross PVD

IHI Corp.

KOLZER SRL

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

voestalpine AG

Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd.

Story continues

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global UV PVD Coatings Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (automotive, appliances and hardware, packaging materials, and others), type (UV basecoat, UV topcoat, and UV midcoat), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant over the forecast period. UV PVD coatings are widely used in the automotive industry in various parts of cars, including wheels, bumpers, interior trim, and exterior body parts. They provide a glossy and scratch-resistant finish and improve corrosion and wear resistance. The demand for UV PVD coatings is expected to increase in the automotive industry, with the increasing production of cars and the growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global UV PVD coatings market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for UV PVD coatings from various industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical. In addition, factors such as growing demand for electronic devices, expansion of the automotive industry, increase in investment in the aerospace industry, and growing demand for medical devices are propelling the growth of the UV PVD market in APAC.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors

that are playing a substantial role in the market - Download a Sample Report

Global UV PVD Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growing interest in environmentally friendly coating processes is identified as the key trend in the market. UV PVD coatings are environmentally friendly compared to other coating procedures, such as electroplating or painting. UV PVD coatings produce no hazardous waste, and there is very little possibility of dangerous materials entering the environment. Moreover, UV PVD coatings last longer than other coating types, thereby lowering the danger of solid waste production. Such environmental benefits associated with the use of UV PVD coatings are increasing their adoption among end-users, which is driving market growth.

Major challenges –

The high maintenance cost of PVD machines is a major challenge hindering market growth. The installation of PVD machines requires significant investments. These machines are expensive to purchase and maintain. They also require skilled technicians to operate and service them. In addition, the increasing cost of raw materials used in the PVD process further increases the overall operating cost of vendors. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this UV PVD coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the UV PVD coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the UV PVD coatings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the UV PVD coatings market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of UV PVD coatings market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The paints and coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 28.41 billion. The market is segmented by technology (water-based, solvent-based, and others), application (industrial and architectural), resin type (acrylic resins, epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The medical coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,859.3 million. The market is segmented by application (medical equipment, medical implants, and others), material (polymers and metals), type (passive and active), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

UV PVD Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 195.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alta Creation LLP, BERLAC GROUP, Cross PVD, FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD., HEF, IHI Corp., KOLZER SRL, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Vergason Technology Inc., voestalpine AG, and Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global UV PVD coatings market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Appliances and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Packaging materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 UV basecoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 UV topcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 UV midcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alta Creation LLP

12.4 BERLAC GROUP

12.5 Cross PVD

12.6 FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD.

12.7 HEF

12.8 IHI Corp.

12.9 KOLZER SRL

12.10 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

12.11 Vergason Technology Inc.

12.12 voestalpine AG

12.13 Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global UV PVD Coatings Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uv-pvd-coatings-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-195-77-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-tool-coating---technavio-301808218.html

SOURCE Technavio