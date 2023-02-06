UVC Disinfection Products Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 41,195.4 Million by 2033 due to Infectious Illness Outbreak Globally 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / The global UVC disinfection products market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity over the assessment period by registering a CAGR of 15.5%. The global market is likely to be totaled at US$ 9,722.5 Million in 2023 to reach US$ 41,195.4 Million by 2033.

According to the Future Market Insights historical analysis, the global UVC disinfection products market grew at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2022. As per the estimations, UVC disinfection product sales represent approximately 75% of the disinfection equipment market. This is driven by the continuous development of disinfection technologies.

Various factors including the rising need for UV lights, UVC disinfection robots, UVC disinfection chambers, UVC portable sanitizers, and other ultraviolet disinfection systems are expected to continue pushing sales in the forthcoming years. In addition to that, the growing need for such products to disinfect the air, water, and surfaces is on the rise.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12740

These disinfectants have maximum utilization in places such as hospital medical centers, retail & shopping complexes, corporate offices, and public transit among others. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

UVC disinfection products can also be used for surface irradiation including coils, filters, food production, and food preparation among others. Furthermore, they are used on an on-the-fly-kill basis for infectious disease applications to in-room upper-air UVGI (ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) to general indoor air quality concerns.

Key Takeaways

An infectious illness outbreak is able to transcend national and international borders within a few hours in the advent of infectious diseases transmitting fast due to global travel. Furthermore, thousands of people and businesses have been affected by diseases such as SARS, H1N1, Ebola, and swine flu.

Story continues

UV disinfection lamps are rapidly being deployed in order to destroy lethal flues and reduce its transmission in schools, hospitals, airports, railway stations, and other locations. In addition to that, key market players are working towards launching UV disinfection lamps to combat flu viruses on surfaces. Such factors are expected to augment the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global UVC disinfection products market are rapidly investing in innovation, research and development practices to diversify the applications of these products. With the use of technology, players are also focusing on lowering the cost of UVC disinfection products to improve customer satisfaction.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12740

More Insights into the UVC Disinfection Products Market

The European region is expected to showcase positive growth prospects in the global UVC disinfection products market over the projection period. Germany is likely to attract maximum sales by registering around 24.6% of the market share in 2033.

Growth in Germany is attributed to the increasing emphasis on safety guidelines published by the Global Lighting Association. These guidelines are regarding the importance of germicidal ultraviolet radiation in inactivating surface viruses and urging to ensure UV-C product availability across the regional market.

The North American region is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the assessment period by accounting for the maximum market share of nearly 81.8% through 2031. Moreover, the increasing requirement to undertake extensive hospital disinfection products in order to limit the spread of flue and viruses in the country is anticipated to augment growth in the market.

Sales in developing countries like India is predicted to create promising growth prospects over the assessment period. India is estimated to increase at an impressive 25.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. These products are rapidly evolving with new technologies and methodologies in India.

Growing focus on developing advanced disinfection technologies among academic and research institutions, government organizations, and manufacturers is providing impetus to sales in the country.

The unit of UVC mobile room sanitizers is estimated to account for 28.5% of the total market share by 2031. Furthermore, the rising demand in hospitals and commercial places as these products help fight against health-associated infections and protect individuals from getting infected. These sanitizers are mostly used for getting rid of germs in hidden places as they can be installed and operated anywhere.

The UVC disinfection robot segment is anticipated to create opulent growth by accounting for a total of 19.3% of the market. Furthermore, this segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the projection period.

Get Flat 30% Off on Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12740

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture

UVC Disinfection Products Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

UVC Sanitizing/Germicidal Lamps HVAC Lamps Wall-mounted Lamps Ceiling-mounted Lamps

Handheld Sanitizer Wands

UVC Sanitization Box/Containers

UVC Mobile Room Sanitizers Units

UVC Disinfection Robots

By Commercial Application:

Retail & Shopping Complexes

Hospital & Medical Centres

Corporate Offices

Entertainment Facilities & Parks

Public Transit (Airports, Railway Stations, Ports etc.)

Public Assembly Facilities (Convention Centers, Stadiums, Arenas etc.)

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

View the Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/uvc-disinfection-products-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | UVC Disinfection Products Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By

4.2. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Technology

Mixing Console Market Size: The mixing console market generated sales worth US$ 550 million in 2022. The overall market is expected to reach US$ 578.07 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033



Identity as a Service Market Share: The identity as a service market is expected to increase from US$ 9.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 135.0 billion by 2033, at a 30.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033



Wearable Band Market Trends: The wearable band market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 42.09 billion in 2023 and is rising to US$ 170.31 billion by 2033



Identity Verification Market Analysis: The identity verification market is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR of 13.2%. The market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 38.5 billion by 2033



Facial Recognition Market Outlook: As per the latest research reports of FMI, the global facial recognition market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2023

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738198/UVC-Disinfection-Products-Market-to-Reach-Valuation-of-US-411954-Million-by-2033-due-to-Infectious-Illness-Outbreak-Globally-2033-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



