New UW-Stout program aims to teach workers to improve employee training programs

Having built a career in Wisconsin manufacturing, Kelly Droege knows the drill: The person confident in using a complex machine often ends up teaching their coworkers how to use it.

"They tap him on the shoulder and say, ‘How would you like to be a trainer?’ And they either agree or they don’t agree, and they maybe have the skillset or they don’t,” said Droege, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. “If they don’t have the skillset, that’s a bit of a mess, because they’re the person training all the new people.”

This fall, UW-Stout rolled out a "train the trainer" certificate program that focuses on teaching workers in any industry to create and improve employee training programs. It's tied to a new Workforce Development Specialist registered apprenticeship, which works by pairing apprentices with local employers for on-the-job learning while they also take classes by the book via UW-Stout.

In response to demands for trained employees in workplaces becoming more technologically advanced and remote, "upskilling” or "reskilling" the workforce is an often-cited priority among Wisconsin business and educational leaders. Lawmakers have put millions into Fast Forward, a state grant that funds customized worker training, and state law requires public technical colleges to provide "customized training" to local business and industry.

The online UW-Stout program adds to that landscape as a three-class, online academic program tied to a specific registered apprenticeship through the state.

Droege left the manufacturing world for a teaching job at UW-Stout in 2020. Based on her experience overseeing training and development for private companies, she created the "train the trainer" program as a passion project with the help of her colleagues. The idea is for trainers to do away with generic, hard-to-customize programs and instead help them create curriculum that teaches more specific, useable skills.

“There’s nothing that says you care about an employee more than developing them, and giving them the tools they need to be successful,” Droege said. “You’re charged with developing everyone else, and yet, who’s developing you? Those roles are so pivotal. If you aren’t technically competent in your role, how is anyone else going to be?”

Program focuses on projects, theory behind training programs

Because people often "fall" into training roles, Droege said, they might have impostor syndrome about how exactly to create a worthwhile program. In other words, people throw ideas about training at the wall to see what sticks.

And that can backfire.

In one instance, Droege remembers hearing about a safety training program in a heavy manufacturing setting that employees seemed to love. The training turned out to entail watching America's Funniest Home Videos of people getting hurt, she said.

It's difficult to create or improve training programs without knowing much about how they work in the first place, Droege said. For example, she said it's important to understand what a learning objective is, then how to assess whether a training program was effective in helping people meet it.

For example, “train the trainer” program students are required to work with an employer to identify a particular training need. Then they create a training program, implement it, see if it works and improve it along the way.

Amy Mustafa is a Stout student and apprentice for Wisconsin-based healthcare system Tamarack Health. In her final semester, she will roll-out a new applicant tracking system for the approximately 1,000-employee organization. Before, the system was more manual, she said.

"There’s a book to read, and different things like that. But instead of testing all the time, it’s more (about) diving in and creating different things,” Mustafa said of the program.

Training-focused program ties in to broader apprenticeship efforts in Wisconsin

As of this spring, there are eight Workforce Development Specialist apprentices in Wisconsin working for three employers. Growing the program would require buy-in from employers willing and able to participate. All apprenticeships in Wisconsin use an earn-while-you-learn model, meaning employers agree to pay an hourly wage for at least 2,000 hours apprentices spend at the jobsite and 144 hours spent in class.

The tradeoff is usually pitched as buying into an educational model that can grow a workforce of employees that is less likely to turn over. The idea is that, because they are learning on the job, those apprentices will gain skills more directly applicable to their worksite. As part of its efforts to grow apprenticeship in Wisconsin, in recent years the state has added several apprenticeships outside of traditional trades industries such as in child care, organic farming and health care.

Apprentices are typically on the hook for paying for classes that come along with their programs. For the training-focused apprenticeship, a state grant set aside $107,874 to cover tuition costs for the Stout program through fall 2024 via the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and state Worker Advancement Initiative program.

So far, that grant funding has covered tuition for 10 apprentices; funds are still available to cover two-thirds of program costs for 10 more undergraduate students through the fall. For nine undergraduate credits at Stout, the program would cost approximately $3,000 without assistance based on current tuition and fee estimates.

Most people end up in apprenticeship programs several years after graduating high school. Across all industries, the average apprentice in Wisconsin this year is 27 years old, state data show. The Workforce Development Specialist program skews older, at an average age of 43.

Mustafa has worked in human resources for more than eight years. She’s been an employee at Tamarack for three years, and was already working toward a bachelor’s degree in business management at Stout when she decided to add on the training-focused apprenticeship.

“Going into it with experience already, it was very eye opening for me to learn how much more there was to be learned,” Mustafa said.

Cleo Krejci covers higher education, vocational training and retraining as a Report For America corps member based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact her at CKrejci@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @_CleoKrejci.

