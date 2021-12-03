U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Uzbek home appliance manufacturer Artel joins United Nations Global Compact

·2 min read

Artel Electronics LLC (Artel) becomes third Uzbek company to join UNGC, and joins Coalition of Business Champions for the Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia's largest home appliance and electronics manufacturer, has become an official participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). Launched in 2000, the UNGC is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. Artel becomes Uzbekistan's third company to participate.

(PRNewsfoto/Artel Electronics LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Artel Electronics LLC)

Artel joins over 10,000 companies worldwide, including Microsoft, Facebook and Nestlé, in affirming the Compact's ten principles. These include a commitment to human rights, labour standards, sustainability, and anti-corruption. The company will also seek opportunities to promote the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the country's largest companies, Artel's membership will provide significant momentum towards the alignment of the Uzbek private sector with international standards.

Furthermore, Artel has become a founding member of the Coalition of Business Champions for the Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan. Artel will use its position alongside coalition partners to promote placing environmental and social considerations at the heart of the country's growth. This builds on the company's significant work on water provision, gender equality and education.

Bektemir Murodov, CFO of Artel Electronics, said: "We are delighted to join the UN Global Compact and become part of such a proactive global community of businesses working towards sustainable development. As a large Uzbek company, we have a huge responsibility to promote sustainability as well as international labour standards, human rights and anti-corruption. This reaffirms our commitment to these principles.

We also know that this is a great opportunity to learn from some of the world's leading companies, and we look forward to taking an active part in the conversation around how to promote the SDGs in Uzbekistan."

Becoming a participant of the UNGC is the next step in Artel's ESG development. The company has restructured its corporate governance to align with international best practice, and continually works to increase the efficiency of its products and reduce the environmental impact of its operations. Artel also has significant social projects that focus on water access and education. Most recently, Artel promoted the UN's 16 days of Activism against Gender-based Violence and will soon launch a Women's Development Programme with a legal clinic to promote legal literacy and gender equality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702297/Artel_Electronics.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702296/Artel_Electronics_Logo.jpg

Artel operations in Tashkent (PRNewsfoto/Artel Electronics LLC)
Artel operations in Tashkent (PRNewsfoto/Artel Electronics LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uzbek-home-appliance-manufacturer-artel-joins-united-nations-global-compact-301437259.html

SOURCE Artel Electronics LLC

