U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.39
    -28.85 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.36
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.50
    +5.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.29 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9600
    -0.4970 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,661.30
    -175.59 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.16
    -6.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Uzbekistan President Unveils Plans for Global Solidarity Initiative

·2 min read

 SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today announced the creation of what he called the Samarkand Solidarity Initiative for Common Security and Prosperity, to promote an international dialogue "free from geopolitical rivalry, ideological contradictions and disputes."

"Since ancient times, Samarkand has been a centre of spiritual, economic, cultural and scientific exchange between peoples living in the space from East Asia to North Africa, the Middle East and Europe," President Mirziyoyev said. "Over the centuries, a special culture of fruitful communication between representatives of different civilisations has been created here."

He announced the organisation of an international forum to be held in Samarkand in 2023.

The ancient city of Samarkand was where the process of Central Asian regional rapprochement was launched. In 2017, a ministerial conference on Central Asia was held in the city under the auspices of the UN. During the conference, President Mirziyoyev launched an initiative on what he termed good neighbourliness.

The process received UN support. In 2018, a UN General Assembly resolution was adopted entitled "Strengthening regional and international cooperation to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian Region".

At the just-ended SCO session, delegates welcomed the President's initiative. Their final communiqué stated:

"They welcome the Samarkand initiative of solidarity for the sake of common security and prosperity' put forward by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, aimed at ensuring peace and stability, broad international cooperation and promoting the sustainable development of mankind."

The initiative is regarded as being pursuant to the UN's Year 2000 Millennial Declaration which calls on governments to encourage, endorse and support dialogue among civilizations.

President Mirziyoyev said he would soon share a detailed "Programme of Action" with all Uzbekistan partners.

"Its goal is to involve in the global inter-civilizational dialogue all those who are not indifferent to our common future, who are ready, despite disagreements, to seek agreed approaches and solutions, who share the principles of the 'Samarkand spirit'," he said.

"We propose to jointly consider the issues of practical implementation of this initiative at the international Samarkand forum next year with the participation of political leaders, authoritative representatives of the public, business, academic and expert circles."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uzbekistan-president-unveils-plans-for-global-solidarity-initiative-301626465.html

SOURCE Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, London

Recommended Stories

  • Russian economy won’t recover from Ukraine war ‘until 2030s’

    Pound sinks to lowest since 1985 as retail sales slump Germany seizes control of three Russian-owned Rosneft oil refineries FTSE 100 falls 0.6pc Ben Marlow: Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • FedEx warning ‘as good a bellwether as one could obtain,’ economist says

    RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss FedEx's economic warnings, the U.S. economy compared to foreign markets, mortgage rates in housing, and the market outlook amid inflation.

  • UPDATE 1-With a grin, Putin warns Ukraine: the war can get more serious

    President Vladimir Putin on Friday brushed off a lightning Ukrainian counter-offensive with a smile but warned that Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure. Speaking after a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Putin cast the invasion as a necessary step to prevent what he said was a Western plot to break Russia apart. Moscow, he said, was in no hurry in Ukraine.

  • Citigroup Snubbed on Muni Deal Over Gun Law, Costing Texas City $277,334

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas city declined to award a bond deal this week to Citigroup Inc. even though the bank submitted the most competitive bid, showing how Wall Street is still contending with a Republican-backed state law that punishes financial firms for taking on gun policies.Most Read from BloombergPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabJeff Bezos Loses Spot as World’s Second Richest Person to Gautam Ada

  • Fed Seen Raising to 4% in 2022 And Signaling Higher for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabJeff Bezos Loses Spot as World’s Second Richest Person to Gautam AdaniPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayFederal Reserve officials will signal a more

  • Toomey tells SEC chief to be ‘on notice’ that Supreme Court may overrule new climate rule

    Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee took aim at Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler's plan to implement a new rule requiring disclosure of climate change risks during a hearing Thursday.

  • America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike

    A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul

  • The Economy Is Cooling—Just Not in the Right Ways

    The Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans are now complicated by fresh data attesting to the economy's continued softening.

  • Putin is outraged that Ukraine wants to win on the battlefield

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:01 Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, claimed that he "will do everything to end the conflict as soon as possible", but he is indignant that Ukraine wants to win by military means.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Multiple Himars strikes hit Russia's Kherson HQ

    Bodies unearthed in liberated Ukrainian town of Izyum 'show signs of torture' Inside Izyum – and the Russian command centre destroyed by Himars missiles The image that says everything about the China-Russia divide Analysis: Why Xi won't ride to Putin's rescue Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in the wake of data this week showing a surprise increase in consumer prices in August, which raised concerns that high inflation was becoming entrenched. "This more or less silences those calls for a 100-basis-point hike next week," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Russians are being "brainwashed" in rear to be returned to front line Operational Command Pivden (South)

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:14 The most despondent Russian military commanders are being sent to the rear for "brainwashing" and then returned to the front. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 16 September Quote from Humeniuk: "On that side [among the Russian occupiers - ed.

  • What can we expect from Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget next week

    What the chancellor of the exchequer could announce at his first fiscal event.

  • Be mentally ready for a 'lengthy' period of slow economic growth, warns Goldman

    Don't expect a rip-roaring economy anytime soon, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Germany Sees Independence in Rosneft Swoop: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Berlin is taking over Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC’s German oil refineries, part of a broader move to seize control of swathes of the economy as it tries to secure energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabJeff Bezos Loses Spot as World’s Second Richest Person to Gautam AdaniPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Near Deal fo

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins Deal to Aid H-60 & H-53 Series Jets

    Lockheed's (LMT) Sikorsky is going to offer engineering technical field services to aid the installation, operation and maintenance of H-60 and H-53 series helicopters.

  • Moscow's military reserves may be smaller than initially assumed - German defence minister

    Russia has suffered significant troop and equipment losses in Ukraine and the impact of Kyiv's latest counter-offensive may reveal Moscow's military reserves to be smaller than assumed, Germany's defence minister told Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment publicly on the setback suffered by his forces this month. "Russia's military has suffered significant losses by now - both in troops and equipment," Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview conducted on Wednesday and published on Friday.

  • How the Ukraine war went catastrophically wrong for Putin in the last 10 days

    Here, Yahoo News UK breaks down - in 12 bitesize chunks - what has happened, why, and where it has left Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Suddenly Has a Lot to Say About Twisted New War Effort

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyNearly seven months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine, the war seems to have an unofficial new leader: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman long accused of being the puppetmaster behind the shadowy Wagner Group.Following myriad reports in recent months of Prigozhin touring Russian prisons in search of new cannon fodder, video leaked Wednesday that, for the first time, appeared to provide visual confirmation of the recruiting effo

  • Analysis-OPEC+ leaders like $100 oil, won't necessarily defend it

    Saudi Arabia and Russia, the de facto leaders of the OPEC+ oil producer group, see $100 a barrel as a fair price that the global economy can absorb, sources familiar with government thinking in the two countries told Reuters. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, pumps more than 40% of the 100 million barrels per day of global output. OPEC+ does not explicitly state its preferred price level.