Uzin Utz SE's (ETR:UZU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Uzin Utz (ETR:UZU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.5%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Uzin Utz's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Uzin Utz is:

11% = €26m ÷ €244m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Uzin Utz's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Uzin Utz's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 16% seen over the past five years by Uzin Utz.

As a next step, we compared Uzin Utz's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.6%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is UZU fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Uzin Utz Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (implying that the company retains 72% of its profits), it seems that Uzin Utz is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Uzin Utz is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 34% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Uzin Utz's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Uzin Utz.

