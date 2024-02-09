V.F. Corporation Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.8% to US$15.35 in the past week. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$3.0b missing analyst predictions by 8.9%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.11 per share, a substantial decline on analyst expectations of a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, V.F's 23 analysts are forecasting 2025 revenues to be US$10.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. V.F is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.72 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$11.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2025. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

The consensus price target fell 6.5% to US$18.75, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on V.F, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$57.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the V.F's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.1% annualised decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that V.F's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for V.F. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on V.F. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for V.F going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - V.F has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

