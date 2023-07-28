V.S. Industry Berhad's (KLSE:VS) top owners are individual investors with 37% stake, while 36% is held by institutions

Key Insights

V.S. Industry Berhad's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 27% of V.S. Industry Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 37% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 36% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of V.S. Industry Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About V.S. Industry Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in V.S. Industry Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at V.S. Industry Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in V.S. Industry Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In V.S. Industry Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Kim Beh, is the largest shareholder, holding 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.0% and 6.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Sem Yam Gan, the CEO has 5.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of V.S. Industry Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of V.S. Industry Berhad. Insiders own RM913m worth of shares in the RM3.3b company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over V.S. Industry Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for V.S. Industry Berhad that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

