V.S. Industry Berhad's (KLSE:VS) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

V.S. Industry Berhad's (KLSE:VS) stock is up by a considerable 6.3% over the past month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study V.S. Industry Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for V.S. Industry Berhad is:

6.1% = RM142m ÷ RM2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.06.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

V.S. Industry Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

At first glance, V.S. Industry Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 9.9%. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.0% seen by V.S. Industry Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that V.S. Industry Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 21% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about V.S. Industry Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is V.S. Industry Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 46% (or a retention ratio of 54% over the past three years, V.S. Industry Berhad has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, V.S. Industry Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 55%. However, V.S. Industry Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 11% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by V.S. Industry Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

