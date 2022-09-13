U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Vālenz® Acquires Fourth Company: Health Cost Control Enhances Medical Cost Savings Solutions for Employers

Valenz
·3 min read

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vālenz® announced today it has acquired Health Cost Control Inc., a national provider of medical cost containment solutions with more than 25 years’ experience. With specialization in claim and cost review services for high-dollar claims, including dialysis, air ambulance and behavioral health billing, Health Cost Control offers custom-designed programs for health plans, third-party administrators, insurance companies and employers.

The fourth company acquired by Valenz since May 2022, Health Cost Control ensures provider adherence to the national guidelines that govern inpatient and outpatient billing, identifying significant savings from inaccurate billing and incomplete documentation. Health Cost Control registered nurses conduct thorough claim reviews for duplication, unbundling, data entry errors and other discrepancies that often go unnoticed and result in higher costs for employer groups. With deep experience covering most clinical settings and understanding related operational costs, Health Cost Control also has expertise in repricing claims to usual, customary and reasonable levels, often garnering 70%+ savings off billed charges.

“We are very excited to welcome Health Cost Control, their clients and their members to the Valenz family,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “In exploring new opportunities to deliver on our core promise to drive smarter, better, faster healthcare, it was clear that the company is an outstanding fit for Valenz. We have partnered with Health Cost Control since 2021 and know we can seamlessly integrate their offerings into our claim management solutions, providing the transparency necessary to lower total health plan spend, improve claim outcomes, and enhance the member experience.”

The Health Cost Control acquisition further fortifies the Valenz Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform, a fully integrated suite of solutions that simplifies the complexities of self-insurance. To balance the relationship between healthcare quality, advocacy and cost, Valenz aligns the member, provider, health plan and payer, supported by a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement. Ultimately, Valenz drives value across clinical and member advocacy, network development, and the validation, integrity and accuracy of claims.

“Our two companies are truly aligned in our cost containment approach and our dedication to innovation, advocacy and quality,” said Carl Papp, CLU, Principal and President of Health Cost Control. “As we continue to serve our clients with customized, flexible programs for reducing healthcare costs, we look forward to becoming an integral part of the Valenz ecosystem.”

About Valenz

Vālenz® simplifies the complexities of self-insurance by offering an end-to-end Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform that manages the cost and quality of care for employers and their members. To balance the relationship between healthcare quality, advocacy and cost, the Valenz enterprise-level solution suite aligns the member, provider, health plan and payer. Supported by a dynamic, innovation-first culture and a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement, Valenz leverages its technology infrastructure and enterprise data warehouse to drive value across clinical and member advocacy, network development, and the validation, integrity and accuracy (VIA) of claims. Learn more about how Valenz engages early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.

About Health Cost Control

Health Cost Control, based in Texas City, TX, is a leading national provider of cost containment solutions with over 25 years’ experience. The company was founded with the mission that still holds true today: to reduce healthcare costs for clients and ensure that the national billing guidelines that govern inpatient and outpatient billing are adhered to by providers. With specialization in group health claim review, and drawing from a large range of services, Health Cost Control creates a program tailored to fit your needs and deliver optimum results for lower healthcare costs. Learn more at healthcostcontrol.com.

CONTACT: Rob Gelb Valenz (215) 692-0973 publicrelations@valenzhealth.com Carol Dobies Valenz 816-595-6720 publicrelations@valenzhealth.com


