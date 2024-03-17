V-ZUG Holding AG Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

V-ZUG Holding AG (VTX:VZUG) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at CHF1.82, some 24% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at CHF585m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for V-ZUG Holding

SWX:VZUG Earnings and Revenue Growth March 17th 2024

Following last week's earnings report, V-ZUG Holding's two analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be CHF597.1m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 75% to CHF3.18. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF611.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF4.59 in 2024. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 15% to CHF87.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that V-ZUG Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 3.4% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that V-ZUG Holding is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for V-ZUG Holding. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of V-ZUG Holding's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on V-ZUG Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for V-ZUG Holding going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the V-ZUG Holding Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.