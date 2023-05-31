V-ZUG Holding (VTX:VZUG) investors are sitting on a loss of 22% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by V-ZUG Holding AG (VTX:VZUG) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 22%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 0.2%. Because V-ZUG Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, V-ZUG Holding had to report a 86% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 22% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 62.20, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While V-ZUG Holding shareholders are down 22% for the year, the market itself is up 0.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 17% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with V-ZUG Holding .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

