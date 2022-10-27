U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

V12, a Porch Group Company, Partners with Strategus to Expand Media Advertising Solution through Connected TV Offering

·2 min read

First Private Media Solution to offer Advanced CTV to Target Actively Shopping Movers and Homeowners Audiences

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, an audience and marketing solutions provider and subsidiary of Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced a partnership with Strategus, the innovation leader in OTT/CTV advertising, optimization, targeting, reporting and analysis.  In partnership with V12, brands can target highly precise mover and homeowner audience segments utilizing connected TV as part of a broader suite of cross-device and multi-channel targeting options spanning email, display, social media, direct mail and mobile, including robust reporting and attribution.

V12, A Porch Company (PRNewsfoto/V12, a Porch Group Company)
V12, A Porch Company (PRNewsfoto/V12, a Porch Group Company)

"As the industry moves away from cookies and linear TV viewing and towards first-party data and streaming, retail/private media networks and connected TV are shaping the future of advertising. V12, part of the Porch Group and Strategus partnership brings these two powerful forces together," said Michelle Taves CEO of V12. "Furthermore, the vast majority of media networks are not equipped with advanced CTV capabilities.  Our partnership gives advertisers an immediate and unique opportunity to run highly advanced, state of the market campaigns for audiences in the move and homeowner journey."

V12 leads the industry in move and homeowner marketing solutions, providing insights into 80% of all US homebuyers and pre-move indicators 35% faster than other providers. According to Taves, "V12 recently released our Mover Trends Report, conducted with Harris Poll, which reveals the massive economic power of movers and homeowners.  These consumers are researching and spending, well before their move begins, spending thousands of dollars throughout the lifetime of their home.  Connected TV is an ideal platform to get in front of these audiences who are actively spending and open to trying new brands."

V12's mover and home audiences can be accessed through a managed services model directly through Strategus and V12.  "This is a highly attractive model for agencies and brands who often do not have the in-house expertise and resources to use a self-service media purchasing platform," said David Miles, Co-Founder & CEO of Strategus. "By using a managed service solution, advertisers can benefit from their campaigns being managed by experts who are experienced in optimizing, analyzing and boosting paid media performance."

About V12, A Porch Company

V12 is an audience and marketing solutions provider that delivers insight on movers and homeowners, with more context, and greater precision than any provider in the market. Our solutions deliver early access to 80+% of US homebuyers. V12 provides movers, consumer, shopping intent, auto, and property insights to deliver highly personalized, omnichannel, one-to-one marketing campaigns and outcomes across multiple industries. To learn more, visit v12data.com.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 28,500 home services companies, such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/v12-a-porch-group-company-partners-with-strategus-to-expand-media-advertising-solution-through-connected-tv-offering-301661374.html

SOURCE V12, a Porch Group Company

