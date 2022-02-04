V2X for Automotive Market and C-V2X Technology Market Size and Share 2022-2028 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis By Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast - Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global V2X for Automotive Market Analysis and Insights: The global V2X for Automotive market size is projected to reach USD 19300 million by 2028, from USD 1865 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.0% during 2022-2028.

Global " V2X for Automotive Market " Research Report gives an important analysis of available states with the best statistical data points, certified emotions, definition, meaning, SWOT analysis, and the most recent advancements globally. Estimates are also provided based on an appropriate set of assumptions and practices. The study considers the income created by this report's sales as well as the advancements achieved by distinct application areas. The evaluation report investigates and gives data based on advertise segments such as geologies, applications, and industries. The study gives a dashboard overview of major organizations like Continental AG, Qualcomm, NXP, Bosch and others, covering their effective marketing methods, market participation, and recent breakthroughs in both historical and contemporary contexts.

About V2X for Automotive Market:

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is a next-generation wireless communications technology that connects vehicles to everything. V2X can connect a vehicle to any objects that can interact with the vehicle, including other vehicles, pedestrians, roadside infrastructure, and networks. V2X connects pedestrians, vehicles, roads, clouds, and other transportation elements, allowing vehicles to collect more information and promoting innovation and application of autonomous driving technologies. V2X also helps to build a smart transportation system, develop new models and forms for vehicle and transportation services, improve transportation efficiency, conserve resources, reduce pollution, avoid traffic accidents, and improve transportation management.



Target Audience of V2X for Automotive Market:

- Manufacturer / Potential Investors

- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers, and Exporters.

- Association and government bodies.

List of Key Players in V2X for Automotive Market Report are:

Continental AG

Qualcomm

NXP

Bosch

Huawei

Kapsch

Askey

Ficosa

Savari

LACROIX City

Cohda Wireless

Autotalks

Lear (Arada)

Commsignia

HARMAN

Danlaw

A recent study by V2X for Automotive Market provides an overview of market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The study also contains an in-depth examination of the industry's growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter's five force model. The study then investigates the market's development state and prospective V2X for Automotive Market design all over the world. Similarly, it categorizes the V2X for Automotive market by type and application in order to completely and comprehensively investigate and uncover market features and opportunities.

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of V2X for Automotive Market types split into:

V2V

V2I

V2P

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and V2X for Automotive market growth rate with applications, including:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The evaluation also focuses on worldwide corporate executives in the V2X for Automotive global market, covering firm history, product photographs, and descriptions, licensing, production, price, pricing, pricing, and contact information. The structure, volume, and value of the V2X for Automotive market are examined at the global, regional, and company levels in this report. This research analyses historical data and future prospects to summarize V2X for Automotive worldwide worth.

Key inclusions of the V2X for Automotive market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Part II:

Global C-V2X Technology Market Analysis and Insights: The global C-V2X Technology market size is projected to reach USD 12130 million by 2028, from USD 671 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 50.6% during 2022-2028.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa.

The evaluation report focuses on the C-V2X Technology market, employing several approaches and assessments to provide positive and comprehensive information about the industry. The C-V2X Technology Market provides a detailed analysis of the C-V2X Technology industry's market size, share, growth, and prospects. This research contains all of the necessary information required to comprehend the critical advancements in the market expenditure in the C-V2X Technology industry, as well as the development instances of each sector and area.

List of Key Players in C-V2X Technology Market Report Are:

Huawei

Qualcomm

Ficosa

Quectel Wireless

Rohde & Schwarz

Autotalks

Keysight Technologies

Bosch

Genvict

Intel

Harman International

Cohda Wireless

Continental

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

Hardware

Software

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

Autonomous Driving

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

The analysis also focuses on the worldwide key top industry players in the Global C-V2X Technology market, including details such as company biographies, product pictures and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This study examines the C-V2X Technology Market Trend, Volume, and Value at the Global, Regional, and Company Levels. This report summarizes the worldwide C-V2X Technology Market Size by evaluating historical data and future prospects. Furthermore, expanding industrial and C-V2X Technology is predicted to drive market expansion across a variety of industries globally.

