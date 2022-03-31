V6 Production Thailand Turns to LiveU's REMI Solution for Engaging Live Sports Coverage

Recent projects include motorsports, marathons and Thai Boxing events where LiveU's LU800 multi-cam and other solutions are used as part of a cost-effective remote production (REMI) workflow

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Thailand's top production companies, V6 Production, has adopted LiveU's live streaming and REMI (remote production) solution to provide innovative live coverage from a series of live sports events. These include the "Thailand Super Series" (supercar racing), Thai Boxing, Buriram Marathon and Midnight Marathon. On-site support and the equipment are provided by LiveU's local partner, DSC Thailand.

LiveU in action at V6 Production, Thailand

V6 Production looked for a live video solution which could ensure transmission signal reliability over a large area and optimize its production costs via a simple REMI setup. After testing different solutions, V6 selected LiveU's REMI solution, combining LiveU's LU800 multi-cam 5G production-level units, with its compact LU300 units, as part of a seamless production workflow. Production is handled centrally at V6's Bangkok production studio with only minimal people required on-site. Multiple high resolution video streams are transmitted remotely – to the OB switcher for recording, and direct to customers' broadcast and streaming platforms including traditional TV broadcasting networks, OTT, and social media.

Mr. Vichit Yodburee, Managing Director, V6 Production Company Limited, said, "LiveU technology proves that there is no limit to creativity when it comes to sports productions. LiveU provides signal reliability in crowded areas and over a long distance, together with the highest video quality, even when the camera is moving at high speeds. We can capture the action from multiple angles, getting up close to the athletes and drivers – even inside the cars – generating video views from anywhere for a unique viewing experience. This enables us to offer greater value to our customers, providing a more creative and professional live production, while saving costs using the REMI workflow. We see many opportunities for the technology and are planning to use LiveU for entertainment and corporate events as well, such as festival openings and product launches."

Mr. Yaal Eshel, General Manager – LiveU Asia, said, "V6 brings so much creativity to live sports productions, using our technology in innovative ways to cover fast-moving sports events. The cost-efficiencies around REMI workflows are clear and we see these workflows increasingly used for events throughout the region."

Established in 2015, V6 Production focuses on TV programs, music videos, and sport event productions.

See the V6 DSC Buriram Marathon 2022 clip: https://youtu.be/0spcIuCT0A0

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, distribution, and broadcast orchestration cloud solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

