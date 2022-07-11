U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.14
    -41.24 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,187.28
    -150.87 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,420.10
    -215.21 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.15
    -28.21 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.12
    -2.67 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0075
    -0.0108 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9870
    -0.1140 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    -0.0149 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4770
    +1.3970 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,399.38
    -543.14 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.31
    -3.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.11
    -20.13 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

VA Northern California Health System Adopts HealthLevel's Foundations to Automate Radiology Protocol Decisions

·2 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc., an established provider of solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today that the VA has expanded the use of its Foundations business operations platform to support electronic radiology protocoling in the Northern California region. The VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is an integrated health care delivery system, offering medical, surgical, rehabilitative, mental health, and extended care to Veterans across Northern California. VANCHCS serves an area covering 17 counties, more than 40,000 square miles and over 377,700 veterans and comprises 12 sites of care, including a medical center in Sacramento, a rehabilitation and extended care facility in Martinez, and 10 outpatient clinics.

HealthLevel logo
HealthLevel logo

Following in the footsteps of other VA facilities, VANCHCS selected Foundations from HealthLevel, Inc for its intelligent, self-learning protocol automation features which enable radiology departments to become more efficient through faster scheduling and faster cycle times.

"Organizational efficiency not only increases throughput but reduces the burden on physicians and administrative staff. This has always been our focus with our Foundations business operations platform," commented Parag Paranjpe founder and CEO of HealthLevel Inc. "We are pleased to see our VA customer base growing in leaps and bounds," he added.

The implementation work for VANCHCS has begun and electronic protocoling will be available to radiologists and schedulers by the fall of 2022.

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and is the supplier of Foundations, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations provides intuitive, configurable real-time analytics for clinicians, administrators, and all staff, enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Mac Beauchemin
Director of Sales
HealthLevel, Inc.
mac@healthlevel.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/va-northern-california-health-system-adopts-healthlevels-foundations-to-automate-radiology-protocol-decisions-301581766.html

SOURCE HealthLevel

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How Rocket Can Fuel Your Portfolio

    At the same time, the stock has gotten a bit of a bounce recently as the average 30-year mortgage rate has steadied to around 5.3% from nearly 6% a few weeks ago. Second, both the mortgage origination and home building sectors are quite fragmented. Strong names like Toll Brothers among the home builders and Rocket in mortgage origination should come out of this housing market contraction in a stronger position.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Slides; Mixed Crypto Legacy in Hong Kong for the FCA's Incoming CEO

    Bitcoin slides for third day, heads back down toward $20K.

  • CoinFlex Begins Arbitration to Recover $84M in Delinquent Debt

    The company said it was speaking with depositors looking to help the business by “rolling some of their deposits into equity.”

  • Meta Stock Is a Sell. ‘Use It as a Source Of Funds,’ Analyst Says.

    Needham analyst Laura Martin cut her rating on the company and said she expects it to lower the guidance.

  • Energy supply crunch, COVID woes weigh on European stocks

    European shares fell on Monday, gripped by investor concerns over energy supply crunch, while fresh COVID-19 cases in China and the discovery of a new coronavirus variant dented commodity-linked stocks. Nord Stream I, the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, starts annual maintenance on Monday. Investors are worried about the effects on industries across the board, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said, adding that if emergency plans implemented by the government include rationing, then they would really hurt growth within economies highly reliant on exports from Russia.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • XRP Remains in the Hands of Market Forces Ahead of Hinman Ruling

    XRP found early support this morning. Sunday’s sell-off, however, highlighted lingering headwinds as investors await the William Hinman court ruling.

  • Sequoia’s Vaunted Strategy Feels the Pain of Tech Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital has long billed itself to founders as a venture firm that often holds onto shares in portfolio companies well after they debut on public markets. The strategy works in boom times, but for now, Sequoia is feeling a pain familiar to many public equity investors.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles

  • A Champion for Equality

    A champion for equality

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for June, and the Federal Reserve will publish its fifth beige book of the year.

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Sends Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazak

  • Is a Recession Coming? Investors Turn to Earnings for Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming recession, runaway inflation, an energy crisis in Europe and a euro that’s sunk to near parity with the dollar: corporate earnings worldwide face a laundry list of challenges this season that could create another reason to dump stocks.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – BNB and XRP Hit Reverse

    It was a bearish end to the week for the crypto market as investor focus shifted to US inflation and retail sales figures in the week ahead.

  • China’s Bumper Data Week Will Set Tone for Economic Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China will unveil a bumper set of economic indicators this week that will likely set the pace for monetary and fiscal stimulus for the rest of the year as Beijing chases down its ambitious growth target. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverKey data -- from gross dome

  • Rand Weakens Past 17 per Dollar as US Recession Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- The rand weakened past 17 per dollar on Monday as the South African currency’s resilience is tested by fears of a US recession even as local fundamentals remain supportive.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverHistory shows the rand tends to decline sharply when the wo

  • We've Got Our Eyes on Key Earnings and Economic Data This Week

    A second pair of dueling narratives are about to join the fray, and they are "bargain shopping?" vs. the June quarter earnings season and the risk of downward revision for the second half of 2022. With the dollar having strengthened further, we expect it will be a hot topic and a headwind to forward guidance from companies in the coming weeks.

  • How the ECB Plans to Keep Markets in Check as It Hikes Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than three weeks before embarking on a series of interest-rate increases, the European Central Bank is honing its plans to keep government-bond markets from panicking as it does so.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverA first line of defense against a sovereign-d

  • This Analyst Cut His Price Target for Nvidia Stock. Its Challenges Go Beyond Russia and China.

    Piper Sandler trimmed its price target for the semiconductor company, but continues to rate the stock at Overweight.

  • BIS Calls for Global Collaboration With CBDC Designs

    The Basel-based group on Monday released a joint report in collaboration with the IMF and World Bank.