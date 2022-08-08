VAALCO Announces Board Approved Share Buy-Back Post Closing and Provides Update on Transformational Transaction

VAALCO Energy, Inc.

HOUSTON and CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) ("VAALCO") and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TSX: TGL; NASDAQ: TGA; AIM: TGL) ("TransGlobe") (VAALCO and TransGlobe together, the "Combined Company"), announces that VAALCO’s Board has approved a share buy-back program of up to US$30 million, equivalent to up to US$0.27/share(1), to be commenced promptly subject to completion of the proposed combination (the “Transaction”) of VAALCO and TransGlobe taking place.



The proposed share buy-back is in addition to the previously announced post-closing targeted dividend of US$28 million for 2023, or US$0.25/share annually. The dividend is to be paid quarterly, with the first payment to be made in the first quarter post completion.

VAALCO has posted an updated presentation on its website, providing updated and supplemental information on the Transaction announced on July 14, 2022. Additionally, VAALCO’s presentation is accompanied by a podcast hosted by VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer, George Maxwell, and Chief Financial Officer, Ron Bain. This podcast will be uploaded to VAALCO’s website in the Investor Relations tab under News and Events.

TransGlobe has also posted an updated presentation on its website, providing updated and supplemental information on the Transaction announced on July 14, 2022. Additionally, TransGlobe’s Chairman, David Cook, and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Neely, alongside VAALCO Chief Executive Officer, George Maxwell, will also be hosting a webcast for TransGlobe shareholders on August 10, 2022. Joining instructions for the webcast are provided below.

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am pleased that VAALCO’s Board has approved a share buy-back program of up to US$30 million (equivalent to up to US$0.27/share(1)) that will come into effect subject to the combination transaction being completed. We believe this further enhances the value of the transaction to both sets of shareholders and demonstrates the strength of the cash flows that we expect the Combined Company to generate. The proposed share buy-back is in addition to the US$28 million (or US$0.25/ share) annually that we have targeted as shareholder dividends, payable on a quarterly basis, following the transaction closing. By combining these two companies we are able to build scale, a stronger balance sheet and a more material and diversified baseline of production. This should allow us to generate meaningful cash flow to fund increased shareholder dividends, share buy-backs and potential supplemental shareholder returns at a rate that would not be achievable by either of VAALCO or TransGlobe on a standalone basis. We also believe that the enhanced scale and profile of the Combined Company is deserving of improved valuation multiples. We believe that a potential increase in the valuation of the Combined Company coupled with up to an equivalent of $0.52 cents per diluted share, in post-closing dividends and share buy-backs(1), presents a clear and compelling value proposition for this transaction.”

“There is significant inherent value within the Combined Company’s portfolio, with a large reserve base, substantial upside potential across the enlarged resource base, and strong production, with mid-point guidance of 18.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“mboe/d”) for 2022 and preliminary outlook of 19.5 mboe/d in 2023. The enlarged production profile of the Combined Company will support enhanced cash flow and shareholder returns going forward and, assuming the Brent oil price is within a range of approximately US$90 to US$120/bbl in 2023, the Combined Company could generate Adjusted EBITDA(2) of between US$350 and US$505 million. This is a substantial increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the US$190 to $230 million VAALCO standalone estimate for 2022, using the same pricing assumptions for the remainder of 2022.”

“We plan to continue to hedge to protect cash flow for our shareholder returns program and capital investment plans and allow upside participation. In July 2022, we added costless collars for the fourth quarter of 2022 covering 326 thousand barrels of oil production. This hedge provides downside protection if the price were to fall below $70 per barrel and allows us to benefit on the upside up to $122 per barrel. We feel this is a great way to protect our cash flows and we will look to opportunistically add hedges like this moving forward.”

“Additionally, we have identified numerous synergies that the Combined Company can capture to unlock additional value. We plan to capture synergies which include delisting TransGlobe from AIM, the TSX and the Nasdaq exchanges, reducing overall Board and executive positions, consolidating advisors, as well as back-office and supply chain led contracting efficiencies that can total up to US$30 to US$50 million over the next seven years. This would meaningfully improve our margins and enhance our future cash flow generation which would not be possible as standalone companies.”

“We are proceeding with the preparation of the proxy materials to provide more information to both our shareholders and for TransGlobe shareholders, but we wanted to give additional details now to further demonstrate how this transaction benefits both sets of shareholders as detailed in the updated presentation. We are excited for the future of the Combined Company and believe that it provides the opportunity to expand on our commitment of returning value to shareholders, while also growing value in the underlying business at a rate that neither VAALCO or TransGlobe can provide on a standalone basis.”

David Cook, Chairman of TransGlobe Energy commented, “The combination of TransGlobe and VAALCO is a great fit. Our Board is confident that the integrated business and portfolio will significantly strengthen the Combined Company creating a world-class African-focused E&P with a higher quality inventory of diverse growth options. This creates and underpins a robust balance sheet to accelerate sustainable, enhanced shareholder returns. This is demonstrated by the announcement to initiate both a dividend and buyback upon completion."

“The Combined Company will also benefit from a strengthened, joint TransGlobe and VAALCO Board providing continuity of stewardship as it delivers the very material new business. The combined entity will be a greatly beneficial next step for both businesses and our shareholders. We are now proceeding with preparing our proxy materials for shareholders as we work towards delivering a successful combination.”

TransGlobe Webcast Details

TransGlobe’s Chairman, David Cook, and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Neely, alongside VAALCO Chief Executive Officer, George Maxwell, will host a live webcast at 4:00pm (BST) / 9.00am (MDT) on August 10, 2022 via the Investor Meet Company platform.

To join the webcast, investors must register with Investor Meet Company in advance and add to meet TransGlobe Energy Corporation via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/transglobe-energy-corporation/register-investor

Investors who already follow TransGlobe Energy Corporation on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 4:00pm (BST) / 9:00 am (MDT) the day before the webcast or at any time during the live webcast.

If you are in the UK, you should only access the podcast or webcast if you are: (i) a ‘qualified investor’ within the meaning of section 86 (7) of FSMA purchasing as principal or in circumstances under section 86 (2) of FSMA; and (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the category of persons set out in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the “Order”) or are high net worth companies within the meaning set out in Article 49 of the Order; or (iii) are otherwise permitted to access the podcast or webcast.

Endnotes

(1) The buy-back program is subject to completion of the Transaction and is expected to commence promptly post completion of the Transaction. Prior to the start of the buy-back program, VAALCO will disclose details of, among other things, the maximum consideration, the maximum number of shares to be acquired and the duration of the period for which authorization for the program has been given. The equivalent per share value of the buy-back is calculated as the maximum value of buy-back program, being US$30 million, divided by the enlarged share capital of the Combined Company of approximately 108 million shares based on each company’s vested and outstanding share capital as at the date of the arrangement agreement.



(2) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to reflect the impact of hedging but before non-cash or unusual items, such as depletion and non-cash income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also assumes the Combined Company benefits from certain anticipated cost synergies in 2023.



About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

VAALCO is an established operator within the region, holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 126 million barrels of crude oil and of which VAALCO is the operator.

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow-focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

