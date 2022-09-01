VAALCO Energy Announces Filing and Mailing of Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection With Strategic Business Combination With TransGlobe

VAALCO Energy, Inc.

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: “EGY”; LSE: “EGY”) ("VAALCO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its definitive proxy statement in connection with the previously announced combination with TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe”).



The special meeting of VAALCO stockholders will be held at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on September 29, 2022 (or such other date, time and place to which the special meeting may be adjourned or postponed). The special meeting will be held entirely online at the following website: https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EGY2022SM.

Stockholders will be asked to vote on proposals (i) to amend VAALCO’s certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, and (ii) to issue shares of VAALCO’s common stock in connection with the proposed transaction with TransGlobe;

VAALCO’s Board of Directors unanimously recommend that stockholders vote in favor of the proposals.

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “The combination of these two companies should build a business of scale, a stronger balance sheet and a more material and diversified baseline of production that will underpin the Combined Company’s enhanced shareholder return policy at a rate that would not be achievable alone. There is significant inherent value within the combined portfolio, and we look forward to progressing towards the special meeting of VAALCO stockholders and ultimately completion of the transaction.”

VAALCO stockholders who have questions about the arrangement or need assistance with voting their common stock should contact VAALCO’s proxy solicitation agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by phone toll-free at (800) 967-5019 (banks and brokers only at (212) 269-5550) or by email at egy@dfking.com.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

The dates given below are based on VAALCO’s current expectations and may change. The precise date for completion of the arrangement and events leading up to it and after it are not ascertainable as the arrangement is subject to a number of conditions beyond the control of VAALCO. Time references below pertain to Eastern Time unless otherwise stated. The expected timetable of principal events set out below assumes that all conditions to the arrangement will be satisfied on or prior to October 3, 2022.

August 24, 2022, close of business



The record date for determining VAALCO stockholders entitled to vote at the special meeting



September 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM



Deadline for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. to have received proxy forms or voting instructions from VAALCO stockholders



September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM



The special meeting of VAALCO stockholders



September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM



TransGlobe’s shareholder meeting



September 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM



Court hearing in respect of the final order



September 30, 2022



VAALCO publishes its U.K. prospectus



October 3, 2022 at close of business

(London Time)



Trading of TransGlobe common shares suspended on AIM



October 3, 2022 at close of business

(London Time)



Trading of TransGlobe’s depositary interests suspended from settlement through CREST



October 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM

(Calgary Time)



Effective Time of the arrangement



October 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM

(London Time)



Trading of TransGlobe common shares on AIM cancelled



October 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM

(London Time)



TransGlobe depositary interests cancelled in CREST



October 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM

(London Time)



VAALCO’s existing shares re-admitted to trading, and consideration shares admitted to trading, on the Standard Listing segment of the Official List and to the LSE



October 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM



TransGlobe common shares delisted on Nasdaq



Within two days following receipt by the

TSX of the required documents relating to

the completion of the arrangement



TransGlobe common shares delisted from TSX

