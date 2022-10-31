U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

VAALCO Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc.
·5 min read
VAALCO Energy, Inc.
VAALCO Energy, Inc.

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) ("VAALCO" or the "Company") declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.0325 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 ($0.13 annualized), which is payable December 22, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to return value to shareholders and we believe that it is important for E&P companies to deliver sustainable shareholder returns. We closed on our strategic combination with TransGlobe Energy, Inc. on October 13, 2022 and remain committed to nearly doubling our target annualized dividend to $0.25 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the first quarter immediately following the closing of the transaction. The combination of VAALCO and TransGlobe is expected to generate robust cash flow in 2023 and beyond, enabling us to significantly increase our dividend. We have premier assets in Gabon, Egypt and Canada generating strong operational results, which coupled with strong pricing, allows us to return meaningful cash to our shareholders through dividends, share buybacks and potentially through special distributions in the future.”

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information

 

 

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)

+00 1 713 623 0801

Website:

www.vaalco.com

 

 

 

 

Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)

+00 1 713 543 3422

Al Petrie / Chris Delange

 

 

 

Buchanan (UK Financial PR)

+44 (0) 207 466 5000

Ben Romney / Jon Krinks

VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this document that address activities, events, plans, expectations, objectives or developments that VAALCO expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements may include statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recent sharp decline in the global demand for and resulting global oversupply of crude oil and the resulting steep decline in oil prices, production quotas imposed by Gabon, disruptions in global supply chains, quarantines of our workforce or workforce reductions and other matters related to the pandemic, well results, wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production, future levels of drilling and operational activity and associated expectations, the implementation of the Company’s business plans and strategy, prospect evaluations, prospective resources and reserve growth, its activities in Equatorial Guinea, expected sources of and potential difficulties in obtaining future capital funding and future liquidity, its ability to restore production in non-producing wells, our ability to find a replacement for the FPSO or to renew the FPSO charter, future operating losses, future changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, future strategic alternatives, future and pending acquisitions, capital expenditures, future drilling plans, acquisition and interpretation of seismic data and costs thereof, negotiations with governments and third parties, timing of the settlement of Gabon income taxes, and expectations regarding processing facilities, production, sales and financial projections. These statements are based on assumptions made by VAALCO based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond VAALCO’s control. These risks include, but are not limited to, crude oil and natural gas price volatility, the impact of production quotas imposed by Gabon in response to production cuts agreed to as a member of OPEC, inflation, general economic conditions, the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company’s success in discovering, developing and producing reserves, production and sales differences due to timing of liftings, decisions by future lenders, the risks associated with liquidity, lack of availability of goods, services and capital, environmental risks, drilling risks, foreign regulatory and operational risks, and regulatory changes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors of VAALCO and will be determined based on VAALCO’s financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, crude oil and natural gas prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors of VAALCO. The Board of Directors of VAALCO reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on VAALCO common stock, the Board of Directors of VAALCO may revise or terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. VAALCO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse which is part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”) and is made in accordance with the Company’s obligations under article 17 of MAR.


