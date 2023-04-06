VAALCO Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VAALCO Energy, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. London Time.) An updated earnings release will be issued that morning prior to opening of trading on the NYSE; an updated investor deck will also be available on VAALCO’s web site, www.vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section under the “Presentations” tab.



Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 685-0907. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should ask to be joined to the “VAALCO Energy’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA-based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada. Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

