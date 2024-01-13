A vacant 27-acre parcel in heart of Paradise Valley for sale. Asking price: $55M

A 27-acre vacant parcel in the heart of Paradise Valley is on the market for $55 million.

The land was bought by former Dial Corp. CEO John Teets and his wife Nancy for $6 million 30 years ago to preserve their home’s mountain views.

It’s the largest parcel of undeveloped land in Paradise Valley and is zoned one house per acre.

The owner would like to see a special estate built on it, said luxury real estate agent Joan Levinson of Realty ONE Group. She has the listing for the land, which was last sold in 1994, to the Teets.

The land is near Paradise Valley Country Club and has views of Mummy Mountain and the Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

“The owners want a buyer that will build something to make the neighborhood and Paradise Valley proud,” said Levinson.

Teets led the Dial and Greyhound corporations in the 1980s and 1990s.

