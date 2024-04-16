Vacant Outback Steakhouse in Okemos to be demolished for new business

The former Outback Steakhouse in Okemos is slated to be razed and replaced with a car wash.

OKEMOS — A former Outback Steakhouse that's been vacant since January 2022 will be demolished to make way for a new business.

The 9,542-square-foot restaurant at 4880 Marsh Road in Meridian Township, operated for 15 years before closing. The building is expected to be demolished to make way for a Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

Meridian Township's Planning Commission approved a special use permit for the car wash in March 2023, said Tim Schmitt, the township's community planning and development director.

According to township records, the 3,690-square-foot drive-thru car wash will include a single-lane tunnel, two pay stations, and 28 vacuum stations. It will be fully automated, Schmitt said.

It's unclear when the current building will be demolished or when construction of the car wash will start.

Messages left for New Potato Creek Holding, the company that requested the special use permit from the township, weren't returned.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa didn't immediately respond to a message and email regarding the planned location.

Schmitt said those involved in the development are working on "final site issues. They should start construction, hopefully soon here."

Township staff are in the process of attempting to schedule a pre-construction meeting with those involved now, he said.

The Georgia-based Tidal Wave Auto Spa chain includes 250 locations in more than 30 states, according to its website.

The location planned for Okemos would be one of the company's first in Michigan. Another is listed as "opening soon" in Petoskey, on Tidal Wave Auto Spa's website.

