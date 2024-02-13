Vacant Worcester sandwich shop may become five-story condo complex

WORCESTER - A developer wants to build condos at this vacant former D'Angelos at 342 W Boylston Street.

WORCESTER — The owners of a property on West Boylston Street that once housed a D'Angelo sub shop are planning to build a five-story residential building with about 28 condominium units.

During a Planning Board hearing last week, attorney Mark Borenstein of the Worcester law firm Bowditch & Dewey gave a video presentation about the plans for the 342 West Boylston St. site and a request to change the property's zoning to a commercial corridor overlay district.

The property in the Greendale neighborhood has long stood vacant.

Borenstein said the petitioner, 342 West Boylston LLC, seeks to demolish the existing building and replace it with the five-story residential building and accessory parking-related improvements. The condos would be 16 two-bedroom units and 12 studio units, four of which would be fully accessible.

Borenstein said the units would be affordable and available to first-time homebuyers. The project would also include bicycle storage and common areas for unit owners.

342 West Boylston LLC is managed by Worcester developers Steve Rothschild and Jackson Restrepo.

The property is currently zoned solely a business limited district. Adding the commercial corridor overlay district to the zoning would allow for the property to be used for multifamily housing with a special permit, Borenstein said.

According to the city zoning ordinance, the commercial corridor overlay district designation is meant to "encourage compact, pedestrian friendly development that is physically and functionally integrated through site design, dimensional and parking standards that limit parking, provide flexibility for development initiatives and provide incentives for mixed-use development."

The designation decreases off-street parking requirements and increases the maximum height allowance.

"The project will meet the purposes, intent and objective of the (commercial corridor overlay district) by allowing for a compact, pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented development at the property," Borenstein said.

Additionally, Borenstein said, the zoning change would meet the goals of the draft Worcester Now/Next plan. The portion of West Boylston Street near the property has been identified in the plan as a transformative growth area that can sustain job growth and higher-density housing through investment in walkability and transit.

"There are very few condominium ownership opportunities within the city, and even fewer that are affordable and accessible," Borenstein said.

The Planning Board unanimously recommended the zoning change to the City Council, which will consider the change at a later meeting.

The Greendale neighborhood is the subject of a larger revitalization effort. In 2021, the Worcester Business Development Corp. announced an initiative to reimagine the area through the Greendale Revitalization Plan.

The development corporation is also involved in the planned redevelopment of the former Saint-Gobain manufacturing plant along Interstate 190 for commercial, industrial and manufacturing purposes.

