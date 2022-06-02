U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,099.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,782.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,558.75
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.98
    -2.28 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0320
    -0.1020 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,698.61
    -1,797.35 (-5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.49
    -37.72 (-5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.91
    -32.98 (-0.12%)
     

VACANT ZOMBIE PROPERTIES RISING IN SECOND QUARTER AMID JUMP IN FORECLOSURE ACTIVITY

·9 min read

Zombie Foreclosures Up 3 Percent from First to Second Quarter of 2022 as Foreclosure Activity Increases 13 Percent; Increase in Empty Properties Facing Foreclosure Marks First Gain in a Year; Zombie Properties Still Represent Just One of Every 13,200 Residential Properties in U.S. and Remain Down Annually

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, today released its second-quarter 2022 Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report showing that 1.3 million (1,304,007) residential properties in the United States sit vacant. That represents 1.3 percent, or one in 76 homes, across the nation.

Powering Innovation with Property Data (PRNewsfoto/ATTOM Data Solutions)
Powering Innovation with Property Data (PRNewsfoto/ATTOM Data Solutions)

The report analyzes publicly recorded real estate data collected by ATTOM — including foreclosure status, equity and owner-occupancy status — matched against monthly updated vacancy data. (See full methodology below). Vacancy data is available for U.S. residential properties at https://www.attomdata.com/solutions/marketing-lists/.

The report also reveals that 259,166 residential properties in the U.S. are in the process of foreclosure in the second quarter of this year, up 12.7 percent from the first quarter of 2022 and up 15.9 percent from the second quarter of 2021. This is also the third straight quarter that the count of pre-foreclosure properties has gone up since a nationwide foreclosure moratorium, imposed early during the Coronavirus pandemic, was lifted at the end of July 2021.

Among those pre-foreclosure properties, 7,569 sit vacant in the second quarter of 2022, meaning that the number of zombie-foreclosure properties went up quarterly by 2.8 percent.

"The incidence of zombie-foreclosures tends to be higher in cases where the foreclosure process has dragged on for many months and sometimes even for years," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. "We're now seeing properties where the borrower was already in default prior to the government's moratorium re-enter the foreclosure process, and undoubtedly some of these homes will have been vacated over the past 26 months."

The number of zombie-foreclosures does remain down 6.3 percent from a year ago and continues to represent just a tiny segment of the nation's total stock of 99.7 million residential properties. Just one of every 13,171 homes in the second quarter of 2022 are vacant and in foreclosure, meaning that most neighborhoods have none. The portion of pre-foreclosure properties that have been abandoned into zombie status also continues to decline, down from 3.6 percent a year ago to 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 2.9 percent in the second quarter of this year.

But the recent increase in zombie properties is the first since the moratorium ended. The portion of all residential properties sitting empty in the foreclosure process has grown 1.9 percent in the second quarter, up from one in 13,424 in the first quarter of this year.

The upward second-quarter foreclosure trends – in both overall and zombie-property counts - add to a list of measures showing how the decade-long U.S. housing market boom remains strong but also faces a possible slowdown this year.

Median single-family home prices have shot up 17 percent over the past year and typical home-seller profits remain historically high, at nearly 50 percent. Homeowner equity continues rising, greatly limiting the likelihood that homeowners facing foreclosure will simply walk away from their homes.

"According to our equity report, almost 90 percent of homeowners in foreclosure have positive equity," Sharga added. "Having equity gives financially-distressed homeowners an opportunity for a relatively soft landing – selling their home at a profit rather than losing everything to a foreclosure. That factor alone should keep the number of zombie-foreclosures from rising too much."

The median home value nationwide went up just 3 percent from the third quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year and home-seller profits have ticked down in 2022. At the same time, investment returns for speculators who flip properties have hit their lowest point since 2008. Beyond that, an estimated 1.5 million to 2 million homeowners fell behind on mortgages after the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs prior to the economy recovering last year.

Zombie foreclosures up quarterly but still down annually

A total of 7,569 residential properties facing possible foreclosure have been vacated by their owners nationwide in the second quarter of 2022, up slightly from 7,363 in the first quarter of 2022 but still down from up from 8,078 in the second quarter of 2021.

Amid numbers that remain extremely low, the biggest increases from the first quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022 in states with at least 50 zombie foreclosures are in Michigan, (zombie properties up 74 percent, from 54 to 94), Arizona (up 56 percent, from 32 to 50), Georgia (up 29 percent, from 62 to 80), Nevada (up 26 percent, from 68 to 86) and Iowa (up 17 percent, from 132 to 155).

The biggest quarterly decreases among states with at least 50 zombie foreclosures are in Massachusetts (zombie properties down 13 percent, from 62 to 54), Missouri (down 13 percent, from 63 to 55), New Jersey (down 7 percent, from 275 to 257), New Mexico (down 3 percent, from 78 to 76) and New York (down 2 percent, from 2,074 to 2,041).

Overall vacancy rates down annually in most of nation

The vacancy rate for all residential properties in the U.S. has dropped to 1.31 percent in the second quarter of 2022 (one in 76 properties). That's down from 1.37 percent in the first quarter of 2022 (one in 73) and from 1.42 percent in the second quarter of last year (one in 70).

States with the biggest annual drops are Tennessee (down from 2.42 percent of all homes in the second quarter of 2021 to 1.55 percent in the second quarter of this year), Oregon (down from 1.84 percent to 1.01 percent), Maryland (down from 1.67 percent to 1.05 percent), Wisconsin (down from 1.36 percent to 0.76 percent) and Minnesota (down from 1.54 percent to 0.95 percent).

Other high-level findings from the second quarter of 2022:

  • Among metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. with at least 100,000 residential properties and at least 100 properties facing possible foreclosure in the second quarter of 2022, the highest zombie rates are in Peoria, IL (11.3 percent of properties in the foreclosure process are vacant); Wichita, KS (11.2 percent); Cleveland, OH (9.5 percent); Syracuse, NY (8.9 percent) and South Bend, IN (8.6 percent).

  • Aside from Cleveland, the highest zombie-foreclosure rates in major metro areas with at least 500,000 residential properties and at least 100 homes facing foreclosure in the second quarter of 2022 are in Baltimore, MD (8.3 percent of homes in the foreclosure process are vacant); Portland, OR (6.5 percent); Indianapolis, IN (5.9 percent) and Pittsburgh, PA (5.9 percent).

  • In the 164 metro areas analyzed for this report, those where zombie homes represent the largest shares of all residential properties in the second quarter of 2022 are Cleveland, OH (one in 1,426 homes are empty and facing foreclosure); Peoria, IL (one in 1,565); Albany, NY (one in 1,725); Syracuse, NY (one in 2,195) and Rochester, NY (one in 2,964).

  • Among the 27.9 million investor-owned homes throughout the U.S. in the second quarter of 2022, about 905,000 are vacant, or 3.2 percent. The highest levels of vacant investor-owned homes are in Indiana (6.9 percent), Kansas (5.8 percent), Oklahoma (5.3 percent), Alabama (5.1 percent) and Ohio (5 percent).

  • Among the roughly 3,300 foreclosed, bank-owned homes in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2022, 10.8 percent are vacant. In states with at least 50 bank-owned homes, the largest vacancy rates are in Pennsylvania (19.9 percent vacant), Indiana (17.2 percent), Texas (16.4 percent), Ohio (16 percent) and Illinois (15.9 percent).

  • The highest zombie-foreclosure rates in U.S. counties with at least 500 properties in the foreclosure process during the second quarter of 2022 are in Broome County (Binghamton), NY (11.8 percent of pre-foreclosure homes are empty); Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), OH (10.8 percent); Onondaga County (Syracuse), NY (9.4 percent); Pinellas County (Clearwater), FL (9.3 percent); and Oneida County, NY (outside Syracuse) (8.3 percent).

  • The lowest zombie rates among counties with at least 500 properties in foreclosure in the second quarter of 2022 are in Contra Costa County, CA (outside Oakland) (no pre-foreclosure homes are empty); Hudson County, NJ (outside New York, NY) (0.3 percent); Atlantic County (Atlantic City), NJ (0.4 percent); Mecklenburg County (Charlotte), NC (0.5 percent) and Sacramento County, CA (0.6 percent).

  • Among 424 counties with at least 50,000 residential properties, those with the largest portion of total homes in zombie foreclosure status in the second quarter of 2022 are Broome County (Binghamton), NY (one of every 648 properties); Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), OH (one in 933); Peoria County, IL (one in 1,144); Suffolk County (eastern Long Island), NY (one in 1,165) and Oneida County, NY (outside Syracuse) (one in 1,437).

Report Methodology

ATTOM analyzed county tax assessor data for about 99 million residential properties for vacancy, broken down by foreclosure status and owner-occupancy status. Only metropolitan statistical areas with at least 100,000 residential properties and counties with at least 50,000 residential properties were included in the analysis. Vacancy data is available at https://www.attomdata.com/solutions/marketing-lists/.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property reports and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

Media Contact:
Christine Stricker
949.748.8428
christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:
datareports@attomdata.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacant-zombie-properties-rising-in-second-quarter-amid-jump-in-foreclosure-activity-301559733.html

SOURCE ATTOM

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The share of listings with a price cut is creeping up.’ 5 economists and real estate pros on what the housing market will look like this summer

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Home prices have been climbing, as have mortgage rates (you can see the lowest mortgage rates you can qualify for here), and many buyers are wondering: What’s in store for us this summer? Data from real estate listing site Refin released in May found that nearly one in five home sellers had dropped their price, the highest rate since October 2019.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • How Much Real Estate Should Be in Your Portfolio?

    When diversifying your portfolio with alternative assets like real estate, it's common to wonder how much real estate should be in your portfolio. While many people own the home they live in, generally that's not considered a real estate investment. … Continue reading → The post How Much Real Estate Should Be in Your Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Barbara Corcoran's advice to first-time homebuyers: 'Get in the game'

    Barbara Corcoran gives her take on the real estate market and what she would tell first time homebuyers.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market rebounded robustly, hotter than ever, particularly in 2021. As we've rolled into 2022, the market is starting to simmer...

  • Home prices surged at record pace in March despite higher mortgage rates

    U.S. home values jumped 20.6% in March from the year before, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index.

  • Housing expert: Buyers need $30,000 more in income to afford a home today

    The median existing-home price rose to $391,200 in April, up from $340,700 in April 2021.

  • Homebuilders likely to see slowdown as housing market cools

    U.S. homebuilders are working through robust construction pipelines in some of the nation's hottest housing markets. But whether current levels of new construction will remain has become a bigger question as broader economic threats loom.

  • I’m the chief economist of Redfin. Here are 5 things you should know about the housing market now.

    Peak home-buying season is in full swing, and many aspiring buyers are wondering: What should I know about the housing market if want to buy? After all, interest rates have been rising, with some pros saying that trend will continue (see the lowest mortgage rates you can qualify for here); home prices keep climbing; and there aren’t enough houses on the market to meet buyers’ demand. Fairweather says we’re seeing early signs that the housing market is starting to cool, at least in pricey coastal metros.

  • CBRE to relocate N. Va. office, swapping Tysons Corner Center for another huge development

    Real estate giant CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) will move its Tysons office, which houses its Northern Virginia operation, a stone’s throw up the road in early 2023, having already inked a new lease. CBRE will occupy a little over 24,000 square feet, or the whole 11th floor, of Boro Tower, a 20-story office building located at 8350 Broad St., according to an announcement Wednesday. The Boro, developed and owned by The Meridian Group and Rockefeller Group, comprises part of a much larger mixed-use development, originally planned to weigh in at 4.2 million square feet, toward which Meridian launched a second phase last summer.

  • ‘Should we wait to see how the market plays out?’ I want to purchase a rental home. Is this a good time?

    'I would be landlord with the help of family in Texas as well. I just don’t know if it’s the right thing to do no.'

  • A new phase in America’s white-hot housing market: Desperate renters facing bidding wars

    Rents are rising, housing is in short supply and tenants are going above the asking rental price to snag a desirable place to live.

  • Should You Save for Retirement or Invest in Real Estate?

    The largest classes of investment for most Americans are retirement funds and real estate. Most Americans have some form of retirement savings, typically held in tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k). At the same time, nearly two-thirds of American households own … Continue reading → The post Should You Save for Retirement or Invest in Real Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon leases retail space at Harbor Steps in downtown Seattle

    Amazon is putting a new shop in downtown Seattle, but has remained mum on details. The company has recently trimmed its physical store footprint.

  • Some real estate markets seen falling as global frenzy fades - Reuters poll

    The global property market frenzy that gathered pace during the pandemic as people scrambled to buy more living space is likely over as interest rates rise, and house price inflation is expected to drop off, Reuters surveys of market experts showed. Huge price rises of as much as 50% through the past few years may be coming to an end, turning to modest falls in 2023 in some countries, according to analysts covering nine key world property markets. But they also say any declines won't make housing more affordable, especially for first-time buyers, just as the basic cost of living soars and mortgage rates go up - for the first time in many young people's lifetimes.

  • Pension Funds Have Invested Over $12 Billion Into Each Of These 3 Real Estate Sectors

    Pension funds invest in real estate so they can provide higher yields to their investors. Most of these investors are retirees living on a fixed income, making high, consistent yields even more important. Many real estate investments provide higher-than-average yields and act as a hedge against inflation. While there are many real estate sectors, these companies have invested over $12 billion each into the below areas. Some reasons behind this include higher demand, discounted properties and low

  • 13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Not a bad...

  • Sanford boom rolls on – plans for new homes, commercial space advance

    It appears Sanford’s development boom isn't slowing down anytime soon. Separate projects were brought to the City Council for public hearings during a meeting May 24. The projects range from commercial and retail space to single-family homes, multifamily housing, a self-storage facility and a new subdivision with townhouses.

  • Home Prices Climbed More Than 20% in March

    Two of the indexes tracked by Case-Shiller showed year-over-year increases that were greater than February's gains.