8 Little-Known Perks of Using a Credit Card

champja / iStock.com

Cash back and flight miles are some common benefits to having a credit card, but you could be missing out on some hidden perks that could really come in handy.

Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

From travel insurance to shopping bonuses, there’s a whole lot having a credit card in your wallet can do for you.

Travel Insurance

Lost a bag? Had to cancel a trip due to extenuating circumstances? Need to cancel a hotel at the last minute? These are all instances that could potentially be covered by the insurance your credit card offers. Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and The Platinum Card from American Express were all listed as cards that offer top travel insurance benefits.

Free and Express Shipping

No need to pay for Amazon Prime because American Express, Chase cards and World Elite Mastercards come with a shipping perk — a ShopRunner membership. This membership offers free 2-day shipping and free returns at dozens of stores including ProFlowers and Bloomingdale’s.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

If you’re looking to skip the long security lines at the airport, your credit card might be able to help you do that. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve will give you up to a $100 credit towards the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.

Price Protection

Never lose out on the best price again. If you use your credit card to buy an item and it goes down in price, this perk will refund you the difference. Some cards that offer this include the UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card (up to $1,500 a year) and the Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card (up to $1,000 a year).

Extended Warranties

Though big-ticket items might come with a standard manufacturer’s warranty, some credit cards extend that insurance so you can have some extra peace of mind. If you buy the item with your credit card, the credit card’s extended warranty will kick in as soon as the manufacturer’s expires, giving you anywhere from 1-3 more years of protection. Cards known for offering this are any Chase card and Capital One Venture Rewards.

Hotel Extras

Looking to add a little luxury to your next trip? See if your credit card offers hotel perks. These can include free meals, free room upgrades, and late check-out at no charge. One card known to have these types of benefits is the Platinum Card from American Express.

Cellphone Insurance

We’re going to damage our phones. There is no way around it. Luckily, some credit cards offer insurance so it’s cheaper (or even free!) to repair your phone, or get a new one if need be. Check to see if your card has this protection, and then make sure you’re paying your phone bill with that credit card to get access to insurance. That way, all the lines on your cellphone account are covered.

Free Access to Museums

If you’re looking to do something a little different on the weekends, some credit cards like those from Bank of America offer free museum passes on certain weekends.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Little-Known Perks of Using a Credit Card