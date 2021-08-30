U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    +0.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8790
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,303.34
    -651.18 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Vacation Express Returns to Kansas City with 3 Weekly Flights to Cancun

Vacation Express
·3 min read

Expanded Non-Stop Service to Cancun in Summer 2022

Vacation Express Returns to Kansas City with 3 Weekly Flights to Cancun

Expanded Non-Stop Service to Cancun in Summer 2022
Expanded Non-Stop Service to Cancun in Summer 2022
Expanded Non-Stop Service to Cancun in Summer 2022

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is thrilled to announce expanded non-stop service to Cancun from Kansas City for summer 2022! These exclusive, non-stop flights to Cancun International Airport (CUN) depart from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) for 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8-night packages starting as early as May 21, 2022 and extending as late as August 13, 2022. The flight options include:

  • 4 & 5 Nights | Mondays | May 30 - August 1

  • 5 Nights | Sundays | May 22 - August 7

  • 6 Nights | Saturdays | May 21 - August 13

  • 6 Nights | Sundays | May 22 - July 31

  • 6 Nights | Mondays | May 30 - July 25

  • 7 Nights | Saturdays | May 21 - July 30

  • 7 Nights | Sundays | May 22 - July 24

  • 8 Nights | Saturdays | May 21 - July 23

Travel is on the rebound, and the success of Vacation Express’ 2021 summer non-stop flights to Cancun underscore travelers’ desire to venture to an exotic, nearby Caribbean paradise. Vacation Express makes travel stress-free with their exclusive, non-stop flights by offering unbeatable deals, upgrade options, early morning departures, late afternoon returns, low $225 per person deposits and reliable service. Reliability is key in this new travel environment – while many commercial airlines were subject to extreme schedule changes and cancelations, all Vacation Express non-stop flights flew stress-free to Cancun this summer.

Vacation Express’ non-stop flights to Cancun are operated by VivaAerobus and Volaris on A320 series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and snack, one free carry-on bag, optional seat upgrades and Volaris also offers in-flight entertainment. Affordable flight add-ons start at only $25 each way for Preferred exit-row seats or $45 each way with the Preferred Plus upgrade, which includes roomy front-row seating and a free checked bag weighing up to 50 lbs.

Most travelers are taking advantage of vacation packages with air and all-inclusive resort stays, though travelers may opt to purchase airfare only for non-stop, roundtrip flights. Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:
Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, VivaAerobus and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: For full terms and conditions, hotel information and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express website at www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, VivaAerobus and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Registered Florida Seller of Travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vacationexpress
Twitter: www.twitter.com/vacationexpress
Instagram: www.instagram.com/vacationexpress

MEDIA CONTACT
Pamela Caltabiano | Public Relations Manager
pcaltabiano@vacationexpress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7eea049-e7b7-456d-96db-4a17456753d9


Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock dropped 2.2% in 10:15 a.m. EDT trading Monday after The Financial Times reported that 50 Carnival passengers have filed a class action lawsuit against the company alleging that it "failed to protect passengers" from COVID-19 on a recent cruise. This lawsuit, you see, refers to the Carnival Grand Princess cruise liner that was famously denied entry to San Francisco in the early days of the pandemic.

  • Airline Stocks Fall As Europe Ends Short-Lived Covid Respite

    Airline stocks are down as the EU recommended Monday to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions on the U.S. and others.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy As Europe Looks To Reimpose Travel Restrictions?

    Is American Airlines stock a buy as the EU looks to reimpose travel restrictions? Take a look at the stock chart.

  • Kocomo raises millions to give people a way to co-own a luxury vacation home

    Who doesn’t want a vacation home? Kocomo is a Mexico City-based startup that wants to help make that dream a reality. The company aims to allow for cross-border co-ownership of luxury vacation properties that goes beyond the historical use of timeshares.

  • Baron Funds: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) is Well Positioned to Benefit From Inevitable Pent-Up Consumer Demand for Travel”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Asset Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 10.03% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, compared to its Russell Midcap Growth Index and S&P 500 benchmarks that delivered […]

  • EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel

    European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list, meaning U.S. visitors and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls, such as COVID-19 tests and quarantines. Already some EU countries, such as Germany and Belgium, categorise the United States as red, requiring tests and quarantines, while for neighbours France and the Netherlands, the United States is classified as safe. Average daily U.S. COVID-19 cases have risen to more than 450 per million people in the week to Aug 28, compared with below 40 in mid-June when the European Union added the United States to its list, figures from Our World in Data show.

  • Annual Passes Are Back at Disney World

    New annual passes are finally coming back to Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort. Disney World announced on Monday morning that it will start selling annual passes again on Sept. 8, in time for the park's 18-month celebration of the resort turning 50 that kicks off in October. Disney mentioned four weeks ago -- when it reintroduced annual passes for Disneyland in California -- that it would be providing details later this month on the revised program to resume sales next month.

  • E.U. Removes U.S. from ‘Safe Travel’ List—What That Means for Travelers

    Two months after it green lit Americans for travel, the European Union has reverted its recommendation amid rising coronavirus cases.

  • U.S. and 97 other countries announce deal with Taliban to continue evacuating allies

    The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow them to continue to get Afghan allies out of the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. Why it matters: "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the joint statement said.Get market news wort

  • Grand Canyon hiker plunges to his death in 18th fatality this year, park officials say

    The hiker plunged 50 feet to his death in a narrow slot canyon, park rangers said.

  • European Union recommends suspending all nonessential travel from US

    The European Union has recommended that all nonessential travel from the United States be suspended.

  • EU Set to Recommend Halting Nonessential Travel From the U.S.

    The European Union action is in response to the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

  • Delta variant threatens Denver airport’s comeback

    Passenger traffic at Denver International Airport has recently slipped as international travel is increasingly discouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: The airport has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, and the rise of the Delta variant is only further threatening the rebound of the state’s largest economic engine, responsible for generating an estimated $33.5 billion annually.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

    The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there, but member countries will keep the option of allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travelers in. The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses the advice that it gave in June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on all U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

  • EU Removes U.S. From Safe Countries List, Recommending COVID Travel Restrictions

    The European Union removed the United States from its pandemic-era list of safe countries.

  • EU Recommends Travel Restrictions on U.S. Visitors

    • The European Union recommended stopping nonessential travel from the U.S. as new cases of the Delta variant continue to spread. The U.S. had only been added to the EU’s “safe travel” list in June, opening the doors for a summer of leisure travel for cooped-up Americans. The EU travel list is reviewed every two weeks and isn’t binding on member nations.

  • From their balloons, the first aeronauts transformed our view of the world

    A lithograph from Gaston Tissandier's balloon travels depicts falling stars. Archive.orgNear the beginning of the film “The Aeronauts,” a giant gas-filled balloon called the “Mammoth” departs from London’s Vauxhall Gardens and ascends into the clouds, revealing a bird’s eye view of London. To some moviegoers, these breathtaking views might seem like nothing special: Modern air travel has made many of us take for granted what we can see from the sky. But during the 19th century, the vast “ocean o

  • The Best Airport Lounges in the World — and How to Get In

    From Paris to Sydney, these amazing airport lounges offer gourmet restaurants, relaxing spas, and more.

  • Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -report

    German airline Lufthansa aims to win back business travellers by increasing the number of flights and improving catering, an executive board member was quoted as saying on Sunday. Lufthansa is carrying about 50% of the passengers it flew before the coronavirus crisis in 2019 and flying to 88% of pre-pandemic destinations. "Daily frequencies will increase on many connections," Christina Foerster, Lufthansa board member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility, told the Funke media group on Sunday.

  • Some Hotels Are Mandating Vaccines. Will Others Follow?

    As travelers prepare for their next vacation, among the essentials to take — along with items such as a toothbrush, wallet and phone charger — could be proof of vaccination for COVID-19, depending on where they are booked to sleep. As coronavirus cases surge again across the country, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, a small number of hotels in the United States have announced that they will require proof of vaccination from guests and staff. Accommodations such as PUBLIC Hotel, Equ